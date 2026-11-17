The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may consider tightening the framework on margin trading facility (MTF), an exchange-approved arrangement which allows investors to buy shares by paying a portion of the transaction value upfront, with the broker funding the balance, according to sources.

According to sources, the market regulator has received representation from industry participants and stakeholders on growth and risks in the segment which has witnessed the books grow to nearly ₹1.46 trillion, as of November 13. Sources said that the regulator has had internal discussions on introducing market-wide position limits for the MTF segment—similar to those in the derivatives segment as part of its efforts to manage risks. The position limits in such scrips may be decided based on average daily traded volume (ADTV) or free-float of individual stocks, said people familiar with the developments.