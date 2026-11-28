India’s markets regulator is weighing a specialized trading platform as part of efforts to rein in the grey market for shares of companies headed for initial public offerings.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering a proposal for a separate exchange and will issue a consultation paper soon, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at a conference organized by CNBC-Awaaz on Saturday. The platform would be limited to shares of companies preparing for an IPO and wouldn’t extend to other unlisted companies, he said.

Such an exchange would provide a regulated alternative for trading shares of IPO-bound companies before their stock-market debuts, bringing greater oversight and investor protections to transactions that largely take place outside recognized exchanges. So-called grey market premiums are widely tracked as unofficial indicators of demand and potential listing prices.