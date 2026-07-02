Sectors to watch: Indian equity benchmarks opened H2CY2026 on a positive note, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 climbing over half a per cent. While easing geopolitical tensions have improved investor sentiment after a volatile H1, market participants now shift their focus to sectors that could determine the trajectory of markets in the remainder of the year.

Let's take a look at key sectors to watch in H2:

1. Banks: Banks will remain on the radar of investors in H2 as their performance tells the overall health of the economy. Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research, SBI Securities, said that the banking sector appears well-positioned to deliver healthy earnings growth. He said that pressure on NIMs, which resulted from the RBI's cumulative 125 bps repo rate cut during CY2025, is expected to moderate going forward. Also, the RBI's recent measures to attract foreign inflows through FCNR deposits and other initiatives that enable banks to mobilise overseas funds are expected to strengthen the sector's funding profile.

"This outlook is further supported by robust credit growth, which has consistently remained in the range of 15-18 per cent over the past few fortnights. Combined with comfortable valuations, the banking sector is well-placed to outperform during the second half of CY2026," he said. 2. Power and utilities: India's power demand narrative remains one of the most compelling structural themes in the market. Nevil Dedhia, MD and head of institutional equities at Equirus Securities, believes that the continued capital deployment into renewable energy, grid modernisation, and the government's renewed emphasis on nuclear power are creating a long-capex cycle.

"For investors, this translates into durable earnings visibility across generators, equipment suppliers, and transmission players alike," he said. 3. Consumer discretionary (hotels): According to Sunny, consumer discretionary, with hotels, will remain in focus in H2. Hotel companies delivered healthy earnings growth in Q4, and the momentum is expected to continue into the second half of CY2026. "The hospitality industry also benefits from seasonality, with the festive period from September through December typically being the strongest part of the year. This seasonal demand is expected to support continued growth in occupancy, room rates, and profitability," he said. 4. Pharma & healthcare: Pharma and healthcare remain one of the preferred defensive bets by analysts. They expect earnings to grow steadily even in an uncertain macro environment. Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research, HDFC Securities, said that most pharma companies have very strong balance sheets and large cash reserves, creating room for M&A opportunities. Domestic business continues to grow steadily for large players. Indian pharma companies have also been investing heavily in R&D, which should support US growth through niche launches.

Sunny said that hospitals remain well-positioned for sustained growth in H2, adding that multiple players continue to benefit from capacity expansion, improving bed utilisation rates, and higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB). "These structural drivers are expected to support healthy earnings growth in the second half of CY2026." 5. Defence: The recent geopolitical developments have shifted the focus to defence. Devarsh said that the sector is expected to offer opportunities worth around ₹15 trillion, supported by rising defense capex and accelerating exports. Defense and aerospace companies continue to report strong results, and their multi-year revenue visibility keeps the sector attractive. Large export opportunities should also further improve prospects.