Sedemac Mechatronics IPO to list on Mar 11; here's what latest GMP hints at

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO listing forecast: Sedemac Mechatronics, a control-intensive products manufacturer for the automotive and genset segments, is scheduled to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Early indicators from the grey market suggest a listing with moderate gains.

The company raised ₹1,087.45 crore through its initial public offering ( IPO ), which comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 8 million equity shares.

According to NSE data, Sedemac Mechatronics IPO received a decent investor response with an overall subscription of 2.68 times, driven by strong participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The issue received total bids for 15.11 million equity shares against 5.63 million shares on offer. The portion booked for QIBs was subscribed around 8.46 times. However, the non-institutional investors (NII) and retail investors' portion were booked only 77 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Monday, March 9, 2026, and investors are now awaiting the company’s debut on Dalal Street. Ahead of listing, the stock was quoted at around ₹1,437 in the grey market, reflecting a moderate of ₹85 or 6.3 per cent to the issue price of ₹1,352, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. If this grey market trend holds, the shares may list near ₹1,437, suggesting a potential upside of 6-7 per cent for IPO investors. That said, analysts warn that grey market trades are unofficial and unregulated, and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) should not be treated as a reliable indicator of actual listing performance.