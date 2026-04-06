SEDEMAC Mechatronics jumps 11% to all-time high on record ECU sales growth

SEDEMAC Mechatronics Share Price Today: Shares of recently listed Pune-based company SEDEMAC Mechatronics were in high demand and hit a fresh peak on the bourses in Monday’s trading session, April 6, 2026, after the company announced a business update.

The automotive and industrial applications maker’s share price climbed as much as 11.67 per cent to a historical high of ₹1,708.60 per share on the NSE after the company announced that it has achieved highest-ever annual/trailing twelve month (TTM) sales of control-intensive ECUs.

Though the counter pared some gains, it continued to witness strong investor demand. At 11:37 AM, SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares were trading at ₹1,691 apiece, up 10.52 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,530 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50 , meanwhile, was at 22,614, down 99 points or 0.44 per cent.

So far in the session, a total of 0.31 million equity shares of SEDEMAC Mechatronics, worth ₹54 crore, have changed hands across the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹7,476.54 crore on the NSE. SEDEMAC Mechatronics announces business update The rally in SEDEMAC Mechatronics’ share price came after the company announced that the number of Control-Intensive ECUs sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26) stood at 1,043,025, marking a sharp rise of 65.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 631,893 units in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. For FY26, Control-Intensive ECU sales rose 60 per cent Y-o-Y to 3,901,075 units from 2,438,518 units reported in the previous fiscal year, according to an exchange filing.