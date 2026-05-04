Stock market outlook May 2026: Why analysts reject 'Sell in May' strategy

Indian stock markets are entering May on a tricky note, with macro concerns resurfacing as crude oil prices remain elevated and there is no concrete breakthrough between the US and Iran to end the prolonged West Asia conflict.

Yet, markets logged one of their sharpest monthly rallies since December 2023 last month.

Against this backdrop, most analysts argue that the old market adage -- "Sell in May and go away" -- may not be appropriate for Indian investors in the current context.

"Investors should not blindly 'sell in May and go away' in Indian markets right now. The more sensible view is to stay selectively invested, because the recent correction has already taken some heat out of valuations, and earnings growth is likely to improve from here," said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.

Sell in May: A 'myth' for Indian markets Analysts highlighted that the popular 'Sell in May' adage is "largely a myth for Indian markets," adding that exiting in May would mean missing out on gains in most years. Historical data also weakens the case for exiting equities in May. Over the past decade, the Nifty 50 has delivered an average return of 2.3 per cent during the month, with seven out of ten years ending in positive territory. Even in relatively muted years, returns have remained positive, while declines (in 2018, 2020, 2022) were largely linked to exceptional disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic or sharp rate hike cycles.

Markets at crossroads The extended geopolitical tensions, coupled with the risk of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, have kept investors on edge about inflation, fiscal pressures, and corporate margins. Analysts point out that nine weeks into the Iran conflict, and despite a ceasefire, a comprehensive peace agreement remains elusive. Besides, brent crude is holding above $100 per barrel, which has raised the likelihood of a ₹10 per litre increase in domestic fuel prices. Kashyap Javeri, head of research and fund manager at Emkay Investment Managers, said the Iran war has dragged on longer than anticipated, but this is not the first time markets have navigated such uncertainty.

"The Russia-Ukraine conflict also saw crude spike months after the war began. The fact that neither side has escalated further offers some hope that a resolution could emerge sooner rather than later," he said. Economic indicators, meanwhile, present a mixed but positive picture. Credit growth remains strong, with bank lending and retail loans expanding at over 16 per cent, though exports, core sector output, and GST collections suggest consolidation. Corporate earnings, too, have remained steady in the March quarter (Q4FY26). Early analysis by Emkay Global indicates that about 20 per cent of companies (under their coverage) have reported in-line earnings so far.