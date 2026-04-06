Senco Gold jumps 13% on strong Q4; wedding, festive demand fuels growth

Shares of jewellery retailer Senco Gold climbed nearly 13 per cent to hit a high of ₹326 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a strong close to fiscal year 2026 and robust growth in the March quarter (Q4FY26) on the back of the extended wedding season and festive demand.

On Monday, April 6, the stock opened at ₹300, up 4 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹288.80. Around 10:30 AM, the stock was trading at ₹318.50, up 10.3 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 22,626 levels, down by 87.10 points or 0.38 per cent.

Senco Gold Q4 business update In the Q4FY26, Senco Gold reported a revenue growth of 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), leading to a 35 per cent Y-o-Y growth for FY26 as compared to 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY25. "The wedding season in the quarter was spread across the whole quarter, and to cater for this, we launched new designs, collections and attractive offers. Valentine's Day and International Women's Day drove strong growth in footfall, particularly in our gifting and lightweight segments," according to an exchange filing. It reported the same store sales growth (SSSG) of 34 per cent. The company launched seven new showrooms in Q4, bringing the total number of showrooms to 201.

According to the company, despite the highly volatile gold prices, customers have continued to purchase jewellery. "We have tried to plan our inventory based on changing consumer demand and maintaining our gross margin and profitability, managing the risk effectively," it added. Senco Gold plans to launch 20-25 new stores in FY27, with a focus on opening more franchise stores. It aims to achieve a minimum of 20-25 per cent value growth while maintaining its Ebitda margin target of 7.5 per cent to 7.8 per cent. "We are geared up for the upcoming auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Poila Boishak, Baishakhi, Rath Yatra & Raja Parba in Odisha and the summer wedding season in Q1 FY27 with curated collections and hyper-local jewellery," it said in the filing.