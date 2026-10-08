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Senco Gold jumps 8% on Q2 biz update; achieves highest-ever topline in H1

Senco Gold said that Q2 revenue growth accelerated to 29 per cent Y-o-Y at retail level, supported by 19 per cent growth from existing stores (SSSG growth).

Senco Gold share price
Senco Gold jumps 8% on Q2 biz update; achieves highest-ever topline in H1
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Shares of jewellery retailer Senco Gold traded higher on Thursday even as the market came under pressure at the open. The stock opened nearly 8 per cent higher at ₹346.05 on the NSE.
 
The buying interest in the counter came after the company released its business update for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27).
 
As of 9:20 AM, Senco Gold shares were trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹338.40, holding on to most of their gains.
 
The stock was also among the most active equities on the NSE by value, with around 2 million shares changing hands in the first five minutes of trade, worth ₹79.85 crore.
 
Senco Gold Q2 business update According to an exchange filing, the company's standalone total revenue growth (including corporate, e-commerce, export etc) in Q2 grew by 31 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
The company said that Q2 revenue growth accelerated to 29 per cent Y-o-Y at retail level, supported by 19 per cent growth from existing stores (SSSG growth).
 
The total revenue growth for the first six-month period of FY27 (April to September) increased by 48 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.
 
The firm also achieved the highest-ever topline of more than ₹5,000 crore in H1 and a coveted landmark of ₹10,000 crore sales on a TTM basis.
 
Senco Gold launched 6 more showrooms in Q2 (3 COCO and 3 Franchisee), taking H1 additions to 14 and total network to 215 showrooms. With a strong pipeline of both COCO and Franchisee stores, the company expects to launch another 10–12 showrooms in H2. 
Senco Gold stock: Technical view 
 
Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that Senco Gold has largely been consolidating within the ₹430–276 range since April 2025 on the weekly chart. During this period, the RSI has largely remained between the 40 and 60 levels, reflecting a sideways bias. 
 
Additionally, a flat ADX indicates the absence of a strong directional trend, while the MACD line has remained largely sideways, pointing to a lack of strong directional momentum. "A decisive breakout on either side of the range could provide further directional cues for the stock," he said.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 
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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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