Senco, PC Jeweller zoom up to 17%; why are gold-related stocks dazzling?

Jewellery companies' share price movement

Shares of gems & jewellery companies were in demand with PC Jeweller, Senco Gold, Sky Gold and Diamonds, Shanti Gold International and Thangamayil Jewellery rallying up to 17 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume due to a healthy business growth outlook.

Among individual stocks, PC Jeweller hit a new 52-week high at ₹16.89, soaring 17 per cent on the back of over two-fold jump in average trading volume. Till 11:36 AM, a combined 1,090 million shares representing 11 per cent of the company's total equity, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Share price of Sky Gold also hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,073.85, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in intraday deals. Thus far in the month of October, the stock price of Sky Gold and PC Jeweller zoomed by 33 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.the ALSO READ: Silver outlook bearish; may fall to $48 if $54.50 support breaks: Analyst Meanwhile, the stock price of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery rallied 10 per cent; Senco Gold, Shanti Gold International and Thangamayil Jewellery spurted 7-8 per cent each. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri gained 5 per cent, hit a new 52-week high. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.50 per cent at 74,678.

What’s driving PC Jeweller stock price? Backed by healthy consumer demand, PC Jeweller reported strong performance, concluding the second quarter (July to September) of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY2027) with a consolidated revenue growth of approximately 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) reflecting a strong business momentum. During Q2FY27, the company achieved a Debt Free status after successfully repaying outstanding debt to all banks, with all repayments completed ahead of the scheduled due dates. With no bank debts outstanding, the company will be saving on the interest cost in the future, which will positively impact its bottomline and strengthen its balance sheet, PC Jeweller said in its Q2 business update on October 7, 2026.

ALSO READ: Sell gold on rallies as rate hike concerns weigh: Mirae Asset Sharekhan Meanwhile, the company received remittances of approximately ₹142 crore during the quarter from its outstanding export debtors. The company had been putting in its best efforts to amicably resolve the issue of its outstanding export receivables. The efforts and negotiations have yielded positive results for the company, it added. Sky Gold’s share price zooms 273% since February; here’s why Share price of Sky Gold zoomed 273 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹288 touched on February 1, 2026. Sky Gold is a leading manufacturer of gold jewellery, renowned for its precision craftsmanship and innovative design. The company has long-standing relationships with major retail chains such as Joyalukkas, Malabar and Senco Gold.

International expansion is one of the most important strategic levers for Sky Gold’s next phase of growth. Sky Gold has established a presence in Dubai, targeting the substantial GCC gold jewellery market. The Dubai office serves as Sky Gold’s base for Middle Eastern business development, supporting client relationships and product customisation for GCC preferences. From 3 per cent of export revenue contribution in FY23 to 12 per cent of the revenue, the business has grown materially, analysts at Equirus Securities said, according to the FY26 annual report takeaways. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Tech Mahindra, Infosys lead 400-pt gain in Sensex; SMIDs trade mixed The management has guided for exports to rise to around 20 per cent of total sales by FY29-30, with the UK, Malaysia and Singapore identified as additional growth markets alongside the existing Gulf business.

Jewellery sector Q2 result preview In the jewellery sector, demand remained healthy in Q2FY27 despite the elevated gold price (up 28 per cent YoY) supported by festive demand, premiumisation and continued market share gains by organised players, according to analysts at Choice Institutional Equities. Titan reported 21 per cent YoY jewellery growth, with studded jewellery growing in the early thirties and plain gold jewellery growing 20 per cent YoY, while Kalyan delivered 27 per cent YoY growth in India, supported by 20 per cent same-store sales growth (SSSG). Towards the end of the quarter, demand witnessed some softening due to the shift in the festive calendar to Q3FY27. Consumers continued to adapt to the higher gold price, with higher average ticket sizes supporting value growth. Management commentary remains positive on demand momentum in the near term, the brokerage firm said in the Q2 result preview.