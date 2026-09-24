Sensex cracks 700 pts intraday, Nifty below 23,250: 5 factors behind crash

The Indian benchmark indices kicked off Thursday's trading session on a gap-down note as a spike in bond yields, elevated crude oil prices and a selloff in banking and insurance stocks weighed.

BSE Sensex lost 707 points or 0.94 per cent to hit the day's low of 74,120.62. As of 9.25 AM, the 30-pack index was trading 575 points or 0.77 per cent down at 74,251. Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart Nifty 50 crashed 241 points or 1.02 per cent to 23,205. At last check, it was down 201 points or 0.86 per cent at 23,245.

Most sectoral indices, barring pharma, traded with deep cuts. Banking and financial services stocks were the top drags in trade today.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates "The sharp spike in Brent crude above $102 and the US 10-year bond yield rising to 5.11% will weigh on the market today. So long as these two global headwinds remain, the prospects of a smart recovery in the market appear remote," said Dr V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments. Stock market crash: Key factors Here's what's behind stock market crash today: 1. Bond yields spike The global bond yields spiked, spooking stock market investors. The US 10-year yield steadied at 5.11 per cent in Asian trading, after a 15-bps surge in the previous trading session, the highest level since 2007. Meanwhile, Japanese government bond yields climbed 8 bps to 3.06 per cent, a level not seen since August 1996. Higher yields dim the appeal of riskier assets like emerging market equities, such as India.

2. Oil prices remain elevated Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Even as the oil prices eased marginally today, they continued to hold above $102 per barrel. Brent crude futures had spiked 4 per cent in the previous session as Iran and the United States remain divided over how to bring an end to their war. Iran's president told the UN General Assembly that Tehran would never surrender to US pressure, as per a Reuters report. 3. Fed hike bets rise US Fed officials maintained a hawkish tone as rising oil prices drove inflationary pressures. Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr said ​on Wednesday the central bank's recent rate hike was part of efforts to recalibrate borrowing costs and signalled more increases may be needed, as per a Reuters report. The CME FedWatch now signalled a 69 per cent probability of a Fed hike at next meeting as against 44 per cent a month earlier.

4. Banks & financials drag Banking and financial stocks came under intense selling pressure after IRDAI proposed overhauling commission rules ‌to cap payouts, link them to product complexity and spread life insurers' commissions beyond a policy's first year. HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers in the Nifty 50 pack today, shedding as much as 8.5 per cent. Banking and financials form the highest weightage in the Nifty 50 pack. 5. Technical view Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said that on the daily charts, Nifty formed a small bullish candle, and on intraday, it is maintaining a range-bound formation.