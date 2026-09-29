Stock market crash: The Indian benchmark indices extended the selloff to the second day on Tuesday as the global cues remained challenging. Higher oil prices, elevated yields, a weakening rupee and the lack of clarity on the end of the West Asia war kept investors on edge.

BSE Sensex lost as much as 708 points or 0.97 per cent to 72,064 as most index stocks remained in the red. Nifty 50 declined 210 points or 0.92 per cent in intraday trade to the day's low of 22,570. READ MORE

"With Brent crude above $106 and the US 10-year at 5.23%, the global macro construct continues to be unfavourable for equity markets. The emerging macro scenario in the US appears to be one of high growth and high inflation. The massive AI spending is driving growth and better-than-expected growth will keep inflation elevated, warranting one more rate hike by the Fed. This, in turn, is pushing US bond yields higher," said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited

Since higher crude prices have not been passed on to consumers, the fiscal strain on India will be higher in FY27. Therefore, if crude prices remain elevated, the fiscal strain can impact India’s GDP growth and corporate earnings growth for FY27; this concern, too, is weighing on the market, he noted. What's driving markets lower? Explained Here are key factors that are weighing on the Indian stock market: 1. Oil on a boil Oil prices rose for a second successive session as lingering concern over West Asia supply disruption brought about ​by the US-Iran conflict outweighed signs of recovering crude exports from ​the region. The Brent crude futures jumped almost 2 per cent to $107 per barrel.

2. Bond yields firm ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds over 600 pts, Nifty tests 22,600; ₹5 trillion market-cap gone Bonds stabilized in Asia after tumbling in the US session but remain higher. According to a Bloomberg report, the US 10-year yield rose one basis point to 5.25 per cent after climbing to the highest since 2007 on Monday. The 30-year yield added one basis point to 5.56 per cent. Higher US Treasury yields can make dollar-denominated fixed-income investments relatively more attractive and increase global borrowing costs, potentially reducing foreign investment flows into emerging markets, said Sachin Gupta, VP – research, Choice Broking.

3. Global markets on weak foot Global equities fell to a one-week low, having a rub-off effect on the Indian stock markets. Japan's Nikkei lost 1.4 per cent, South Korea's Kospi declined 1.05 per cent and Hang Seng was down 0.96 per cent. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.3%, pointing to further losses. 4. FPIs in selling mode Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have net sold off ₹20,695 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in September as they turned set sellers after two months of buying. Given the high US bond yields and better returns from India’s IPO market, this trend is likely to continue, warned Vijayakumar.