Stock Market crash: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their two-day gaining streak on Friday, amid escalating geopolitical tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict. This comes after US President Donald Trump Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their two-day gaining streak on Friday, amid escalating geopolitical tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict. This comes after US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to April 6 and said he would hold off on bombing Iran’s energy plants.

As of 01:40 PM, the BSE Sensex benchmark was down 1,365 points, or 1.81 per cent, to trade at 73,907.85 levels. The NSE Nifty50 slipped below the 23,000 mark, falling 387 points, or 1.66 per cent, to quote at 22,919 levels. During the day, the Sensex touched a low of 73,907, down 1,369 points, or 1.82 per cent. Likewise, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday low of 22,905.60, down 401 points, or 1.7 per cent.

Stock Market Crash: Here's why Sensex and Nifty are falling today: Geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment: Conflicting updates and mixed signals regarding the West Asia conflict are keeping investors cautious. While US President Donald Trump has stated that Washington will postpone strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure until April 6, reports indicate that Israel plans to target Iran’s military-industrial facilities to deliver a significant blow before the conflict concludes. Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said the possibility of a prolonged conflict continues to dominate market sentiment, keeping the environment highly event-driven and reactive to global developments, thereby limiting investor confidence.

"Overall, the market tone remains weak and volatile, with downside risks continuing to dominate in the near term unless there is a meaningful shift in global cues," he added. Crude holds above the $100 mark: President Trump's pause on strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure offers a short-term relief amid ongoing uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude and WTI each fell nearly 1 per cent in early trade, easing after the previous session’s 5 per cent surge on supply disruption fears. The near-total closure of the Strait, which handles about 25 per cent of global oil and LNG, has pushed Brent up roughly 40 per cent and WTI over 30 per cent since hostilities began on February 28.' ALSO READ: ₹1.5 trn hit to exchequer as govt cuts petrol, diesel excise: Deven Choksey President Trump's pause on strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure offers a short-term relief amid ongoing uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude and WTI each fell nearly 1 per cent in early trade, easing after the previous session’s 5 per cent surge on supply disruption fears. The near-total closure of the Strait, which handles about 25 per cent of global oil and LNG, has pushed Brent up roughly 40 per cent and WTI over 30 per cent since hostilities began on February 28.'

Last checked, crude oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.57 per cent down at $107.39 per barrel, and WTI Crude was 0.80 per cent down at $93.72 per barrel. "For India, this is particularly significant given its heavy reliance on crude imports. Elevated oil prices directly impact inflation, currency stability, and corporate margins, creating a layered risk environment for equities," said Hariprasad K, Sebi-registered research analyst and founder at Livelong Wealth. Rupee hits record low: Despite a rebound in equities, the Indian rupee remains under pressure, hovering near record lows of around ₹94.1 against the dollar. The rupee touched a fresh low of 94.30, surpassing this week’s previous low of 94.26, and has depreciated roughly 4 per cent since the conflict began.

Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, said the currency's weakness reflects sustained foreign institutional outflows, which totalled nearly $11 billion in March alone - underscoring persistent macroeconomic anxiety even as near-term energy price fears have partially abated. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,000 pts; Nifty below 23,000; India VIX up 9%; ₹6.5 trn m-cap gone "A sustained move above 94.26 would further reinforce the bullish bias and could push the pair toward 94.5–94.7, with potential for fresh record highs. Immediate support is seen in the 94–93.7 range. Overall, the outlook remains constructive for USD/INR, with the rupee likely to stay under pressure amid global uncertainty and continued dollar strength," Ponmudi said.