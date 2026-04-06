Why Sensex cut losses, up 1,400 pts from day's low; Nifty at 22,968?

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a solid rebound on Monday, April 6, driven by hopes of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, a stronger rupee and a rally in banking and financial services stocks.

At close, the BSE benchmark was up 787.3 points, or 1.07 per cent, to trade at 74,106.85. The NSE Nifty index closed at 22,968.25, up 255.15 points, or 1.12 per cent.

During the day, the Sensex touched a high of 74,207.46, up 1,478.8 points from the intraday low of 72,728.66. Likewise, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday peak of 22,998.35, up 455.4 points from the intraday low of 22,542.95.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank and Realty were the top gainers, up over 2 per cent each. Broader markets alos closed higher, with both Nifty Midcap 100 moving northward by 1.52 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 surging 1.29 per cent. Today's buying made investors wealthier by over ₹5 trillion, compared with the previous session's all-India market capitalisation of ₹421.81 trillion. Here's why markets are rising today: Hopes of de-escalation: Hopes of easing geopolitical tensions lifted market sentiment after reports indicated progress toward a possible ceasefire between the US and Iran. According to a Reuters report, a proposed framework to end hostilities has been shared with both sides and could be implemented soon, potentially leading to the reopening of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The peace plan involves a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement. However, Iran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary ceasefire.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said that, with uncertainty over the West Asia conflict looming large, the market will continue to be volatile, responding to potential good and bad news. "The market will be keenly watching the response of crude prices to war-related events. If, by any chance, the Hormuz Strait is opened, the market will respond positively even if the conflict continues," he added. Rupee appreciation: The Indian currency rose 33 paise to 92.85 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced stricter measures to limit speculative trading, including capping banks’ net open positions at $100 million. Despite the gain, forex traders noted that the domestic currency remains under pressure due to persistent foreign capital outflows, a stronger dollar, and rising crude oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.13 and strengthened further to reach 92.85 against the US dollar. "There are some important trends in the market from which investors can benefit. The IT segment has firmed up despite overall market weakness. There is a short-term trade in IT since the Q4 results will be better than expectations and the segment will benefit from the depreciation in the rupee," Vijayakumar said. Rally in bank stocks: The Nifty Bank index rose around 1.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of 52,339 levels, driven by up to 3 per cent upside in Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, and Yes Bank.