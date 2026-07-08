Sensex dips 600pts intraday, Nifty at 24,207 on West Asia crisis, oil surge

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 fell on Wednesday as investors assessed the implications of renewed West Asia tensions. The BSE Sensex touched a low of 77,555.52, down 625 points or 0.80 per cent in morning deals, while the Nifty 50 made a low of 24,207.20, down 191 points or 0.79 per cent.

As of 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading 488 points, or 0.62 per cent lower at 77,689, while the NSE Nifty index was down 149 points, or 0.61 per cent at 24,250.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, ITC and IndigGo were the top losers, down more than 2 per cent each. Maruti, Bajaj Finance, HUL, RIL and BEL were other major laggards. Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the only gainers. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Stock market crash today: Key reasons West Asia tensions: The US military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday and revoked a license allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. "The renewed US- Iran tensions have put a temporary question mark on this positive development," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said. From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, ITC and IndigGo were the top losers, down more than 2 per cent each. Maruti, Bajaj Finance, HUL, RIL and BEL were other major laggards. Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the only gainers.

Oil prices: Oil prices gained after the recent strikes. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 2.55 per cent at $76.05 per barrel in futures trade, while US WTI crude surged 2.34 per cent to quote at $72.09. ALSO READ: BPCL, HPCL, IOCL slip up to 4%; ONGC gains 2% as crude oil prices rise Oil prices gained after the recent strikes. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 2.55 per cent at $76.05 per barrel in futures trade, while US WTI crude surged 2.34 per cent to quote at $72.09. "With the renewed US-Iran tensions and the consequent spike in Brent crude to $76, the market is again back to uncertain territory. How long this would last and what would be its consequences are now in the realm of uncertainty," Vijayakumar said.