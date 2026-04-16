Sensex falls 1,000 pts from day's high in intraday; key reasons

During the day, the Sensex touched a low of 77,674.93, down more than 1,000 points, or 1.3 per cent, from the day’s high of 78,730.32. Similarly, the Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile trading session today. After a roller-coaster activity, the BSE Sensex index closed in the red with a cut of 122.56 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 77,988.68. The Nifty index dropped 34.55 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 24,196.75.During the day, the Sensex touched a low of 77,674.93, down more than 1,000 points, or 1.3 per cent, from the day’s high of 78,730.32. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index hit an intraday low of 24,102.80, down 298.15 points, or 1.22 per cent, from the day’s high of 24,400.95.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Metal index outperformed as it gained more than 1 per cent, followed by Nifty IT, which rose 0.8 per cent. The Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Oil & Gas indices were the laggards. However, broader markets remained resilient, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining over 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

Here's why markets are volatile today: Profit booking: Investors booked gains after the sharp early-session rally, resulting in a pullback in both indices. While all sectoral indices opened in the green, at the time of writing, Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas were trading in the red. On Wednesday, the Sensex surged 1,263.67 points, or 1.64 per cent, to close at 78,111.24, while the Nifty advanced 388.65 points, or 1.63 per cent, to end at 24,231.30. Uncertainty around US-Iran tensions: While the improving global cues and renewed optimism around US–Iran talks have helped ease concerns, the uncertainty still persists. Iranian officials are set to meet Pakistan’s army chief, Asif Munir, in Tehran today to discuss messages exchanged between Tehran and Washington. Meanwhile, the White House on Wednesday expressed optimism about a potential deal, indicating that a second round of talks could likely take place in Pakistan.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said the broader sentiment remains cautiously optimistic but largely news-driven, with near-term direction likely to be shaped by geopolitical developments, crude oil trends and institutional flows. Sensex expiry: Markets also remained volatile as Thursday marked the weekly expiry of Sensex derivatives. Expiry-day sessions typically witness heightened volatility due to the unwinding and rollover of positions, often resulting in sharp intraday swings in index levels. Technical view From a technical standpoint, Ponmudi said the index is now facing immediate resistance near the 24,400 level. A sustained breakout above this zone could accelerate upward momentum and drive the index towards the 24,800–25,000 levels.