Sensex jumps 800 pts; Nifty tops 24,300 intraday; key reasons here

Indian equity benchmark indices rallied over 1 per cent on Tuesday, a day after they fell to a 10-month low, after the US President said the ongoing war against Iran is "very complete."

The Nifty index rose as much as 1.15 per cent, or 275 points, to 24,303.8, while the 30-stock Sensex advanced 1.04 per cent, or 809 points, to 77,566.16, notching the steppest intraday gains since March 5, 2026. As of 9:30 AM, the Nifty and Sensex pared some gains to trade 0.44 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.

On the sectoral front, most indices were in the green. Nifty Consumer Durables was up 2 per cent, while Nifty Auto was up 1.6 per cent. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose over 1 per cent, each.

Considering the ongoing global uncertainties and elevated market volatility, investors are advised to remain disciplined and selective in their stock choices, Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd., said. Initiating fresh long positions may be advisable only after the Nifty decisively breaks and sustains above the 25,000 level, he said. What triggered the D-St rally? Easing West Asia tensions: The recovery rally on Tuesday after The recovery rally on Tuesday after Donald Trump said the ongoing war against Iran was very complete. He said that the US is considering taking control of the Strait of Hormuz. During a media interaction, the US President said American military operations had inflicted major damage on Iran’s defence capabilities and described the campaign as highly successful. "The war is very complete," Trump said, adding that the US had already neutralised much of Iran’s military infrastructure.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, with a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through the narrow waterway. Trump suggested the US would consider taking control of the passage to ensure security and stability in the region. Asian markets soar, oil prices slide: Stock markets in Asia staged a recovery rally on Tuesday on easing tensions in West Asia. Japan's Nikkei was up over 3.5 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 were higher by 6.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks ended higher after an early crash, while crude oil prices dropped by over 10 per cent on expectations that the West Asia conflict might be ending. The S&P500 and Nasdaq ended higher by 0.83 per cent and 1.38 per cent, respectively. US equities closed the previous session in positive territory, while Asian markets are showing signs of recovery following the drop in oil prices , indicating a modest improvement in global sentiment, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. "In the near term, markets are likely to remain volatile with investors closely tracking geopolitical developments, crude oil trends, and global risk sentiment for clearer directional signals."