Sensex, Nifty end at highest levels in 10 weeks on HDFC Bank, oil boost
Indian equity benchmarks rose to their highest closing levels in about 10 weeks, supported by HDFC Bank, easing crude oil prices and continued foreign portfolio investor inflowsSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Monday, closing at their highest levels in 10 weeks, supported by gains in heavyweight HDFC Bank, easing crude oil prices, and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows.
The Sensex ended at 78,285, up 521 points, or 0.7 per cent. The Nifty closed at 24,430, gaining 160 points, or 0.7 per cent. For the Nifty, Monday’s close was the highest since April 21, while the Sensex recorded its highest closing level since April 22. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at ₹482 trillion, up ₹2.1 trillion.
Most of the Sensex’s gains came from HDFC Bank, which rose 3.6 per cent, making it both the top gainer among Sensex stocks and the biggest contributor to the index’s advance. A stock’s contribution to an index depends on its weight and its price movement during the session. The private lender benefited from healthy business growth. HDFC Bank reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in gross advances and a 14.7 per cent rise in deposits at the end of the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27, according to its provisional business update released over the weekend.
Easing crude prices also lifted investor sentiment. Brent crude fell 1 per cent on Monday and was trading at $72.04 a barrel. Lower oil prices improve the outlook for corporate earnings by easing inflationary pressures. A narrowing monsoon deficit and FPIs turning net buyers after months of heavy selling have also lifted investor sentiment. FPIs have been net buyers of Indian equities worth ₹2,985 crore so far in July. However, they remain net sellers of ₹2.7 trillion in 2026.
Realty stocks gained, with the Nifty Realty index rising 1.8 per cent. Market breadth, however, remained weak, with 2,366 stocks declining and 1,985 advancing.
“Indian equities traded with a positive bias despite mixed global cues, supported by stable crude prices. Continued softness in crude would support inflation, the current account balance, oil-marketing company profitability, and overall macroeconomic stability. Globally, profit-booking in crowded artificial intelligence-led trades weighed on markets, while India could outperform, led by largecap stocks, as foreign institutional investor inflows continue to improve. On the domestic front, financial services, auto, realty, and oil and gas stocks led the gains. Financial services were supported by expectations of healthy private bank earnings, while auto stocks benefited from strong volume trends and an improving demand outlook. Realty remained buoyed up by resilient housing demand,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.