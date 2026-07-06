Sensex, Nifty end at highest levels in 10 weeks on HDFC Bank, oil boost

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Monday, closing at their highest levels in 10 weeks, supported by gains in heavyweight HDFC Bank, easing crude oil prices, and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows.

The Sensex ended at 78,285, up 521 points, or 0.7 per cent. The Nifty closed at 24,430, gaining 160 points, or 0.7 per cent. For the Nifty, Monday’s close was the highest since April 21, while the Sensex recorded its highest closing level since April 22. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at ₹482 trillion, up ₹2.1 trillion.

Most of the Sensex’s gains came from HDFC Bank, which rose 3.6 per cent, making it both the top gainer among Sensex stocks and the biggest contributor to the index’s advance. A stock’s contribution to an index depends on its weight and its price movement during the session. The private lender benefited from healthy business growth. HDFC Bank reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in gross advances and a 14.7 per cent rise in deposits at the end of the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27, according to its provisional business update released over the weekend.

Easing crude prices also lifted investor sentiment. Brent crude fell 1 per cent on Monday and was trading at $72.04 a barrel. Lower oil prices improve the outlook for corporate earnings by easing inflationary pressures. A narrowing monsoon deficit and FPIs turning net buyers after months of heavy selling have also lifted investor sentiment. FPIs have been net buyers of Indian equities worth ₹2,985 crore so far in July. However, they remain net sellers of ₹2.7 trillion in 2026. Realty stocks gained, with the Nifty Realty index rising 1.8 per cent. Market breadth, however, remained weak, with 2,366 stocks declining and 1,985 advancing.