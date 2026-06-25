Sensex, Nifty extend weekly gains as lower oil, RBI measures lift sentiment

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty posted a third consecutive weekly gain on Thursday, their longest winning streak this year, as easing crude oil prices and policy measures to support the rupee and mobilise foreign currency deposits boosted investor sentiment.

After gaining as much as 1.05 per cent, the Sensex gave up most of its gains and ended the session at 77,101, up 109 points, or 0.14 per cent. Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 24,056, up 34 points, or 0.14 per cent. For the week, the Sensex gained 0.4 per cent and the Nifty 0.2 per cent. For both indices, this was the third consecutive weekly gain, the longest weekly winning streak since December 2025. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at ₹475 trillion, down ₹1.3 trillion.

Brent crude prices, which are back at their pre-war levels, continued their decline, trading at $73.5 per barrel. Brent crude prices are falling as more tankers resume passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil supply. The US-Iran conflict had led to disruptions in traffic through the Strait, triggering concerns over global energy supplies. Lower oil prices are positive for net oil importers. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor's remarks that eased concerns over interest rate hikes and the central bank's clarification allowing lenders to extend loans against foreign currency deposits also contributed to the gains this week. However, concerns about slowing economic activity and a rout in information technology and metal stocks prompted investors to take money off the table, capping gains.

The slowdown in economic activity was reflected in factory and services activity. HSBC's flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 57.4 in June from 59.3 in May. The services PMI fell to a 17-month low of 57.3 from 59.8, while the manufacturing PMI slipped to 54.5 in June from 55 in the previous month. Going forward, investors will track the trajectory of the monsoon for further cues. "Indian equity markets navigated a week of mixed signals with notable resilience, ending the truncated four-day week marginally higher, even as broader indices, especially mid-caps, faced modest selling pressure. The sharp correction in crude oil prices to pre-war levels, supported by improved traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, easing geopolitical risks amid progressing US-Iran talks, and optimism around an India-US trade deal, helped fuel domestic investor sentiment. However, expectations of rising inflationary pressure and a potential dampening of rural demand began to surface, driven by concerns over uneven monsoon distribution,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.