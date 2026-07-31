Sensex, Nifty gain 2% in July led by IT; 50% of BSE 500 stocks underperform

Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT surged 16% followed by Consumer Durables (9%), Realty (8%) and Auto (6%). On the flip side, Capital Goods and Power indices declined 7% and 6%, respectively.

July market review: Sensex, Nifty set for 2% gain led by a strong rally in IT shares.