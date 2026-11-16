Sensex, Nifty gain over 0.5% as banks, FMCG shine; broader market slips

Almost all of the Nifty 50 gain on Monday came from a handful of heavyweights that started the day flat, while two out of every three stocks on the NSE fell. This happened even as the rupee strengthened, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought into the India trade, and crude oil dropped as low as $94 per barrel intraday.

The Sensex was up 0.63 per cent and the Nifty 50 rose 0.58 per cent though the markets opened flat in the morning. The Sensex closed at 82,104.79 and the Nifty 50 at 25,291.10. The BSE 500 ended nearly flat, up 0.02 per cent at 37,168.85.

FIIs bought shares worth ₹4,864.68 crore during the day, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹3,519.05 crore, according to exchange data. The stocks that did the climbing opened unchanged. HDFC Bank and ITC both started at Friday's closing price. HDFC Bank then rose 1.55 per cent. ITC gained 3.54 per cent to ₹295.10 on 4.9 crore shares. Bharti Airtel was up 2.26 per cent, and was within 1 per cent of its 52-week high. Max Healthcare jumped 6.63 per cent to ₹1,009.90. Together, those four accounted for about 60 per cent of the Nifty's rise. In October, domestic mutual funds' biggest net purchase was ITC, at ₹7,873 crore. Among largecap stocks, Max recorded the largest increase in fund holdings, rising 15.6 per cent.

"Indian markets are likely to maintain positive bias supported by sustained FII buying and soft crude oil prices, although broader market performance may remain selective. Investors will track the Fed Chair’s speech today and US retail sales data tomorrow. FIIs have bought around ₹79,000 crore in November so far, marking their highest ever monthly buying in just 10 sessions," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research - wealth management at Motilal Oswal. Broader markets underperformed, as the BSE SmallCap 250 index fell 0.96 per cent to 6,963.14. On the NSE, 1,937 stocks fell and 791 rose, and the median stock lost 1 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 150 fell 0.41 per cent, the Smallcap 250 0.94 per cent, and the Next 50 0.53 per cent. Nifty 50 companies added ₹0.97 trillion in market value, but the rest of the market lost ₹1.92 trillion, so total market value fell ₹0.95 trillion.

The hospital rally did not lift pharma. Max Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals (up 2.87 per cent each) are not in the Nifty Pharma index, which fell 1.53 per cent. Metals fell 1.50 per cent and realty 1.34 per cent. Banking stocks supported the market. The BSE Bankex rose 0.71 per cent to 69,296.84, while the Nifty Bank gained 0.89 per cent to 61,575.90. The BSE Hospitals index was the top sectoral gainer, surging 3.57 per cent. The BSE FMCG index rose 1.35 per cent to 17,879.55, while the Nifty FMCG climbed 1.87 per cent to 47,708.10. On the losing side, the BSE 500 Metal index tumbled 1.75 per cent. The Nifty Pharma declined 1.53 per cent to 28,098.40, the Nifty Auto dropped 1.29 per cent to 27,570.25, and the Nifty Realty lost 1.34 per cent.

The BSE SME IPO index fell 1.61 per cent, while the BSE IPO index declined 0.54 per cent. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, precious metals slid, with silver futures down 3.31 per cent at ₹170,481 per kg and gold futures falling 0.97 per cent to ₹135,384 per 10 grams. Copper fell 1.79 per cent, crude oil 0.75 per cent, and natural gas declined 3.31 per cent. In the US, Wall Street was mixed, with the S&P 500 down 0.40 per cent and the Nasdaq down 0.91 per cent, while the Dow Jones gained 0.10 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.42 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.49 per cent.