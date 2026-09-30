Sensex, Nifty: Here's what happened after 9MCY loss, shows 15-year history

Broader indices: Nifty Midcap, Smallcap paint a mixed picture

Over the last 15 years, this is the sixth occasion that the Nifty Midcap 100 will settle with a loss in 9MCY. History shows that the Midcap index has successfully erased minor losses to finish with gains in the past and trimmed losses in case of a steeper fall in the remainder of the year.The Midcap index staged its best-ever year-end recovery in 2013, as the index recouped from a 17.7 per cent loss in the first nine months to finish 5 per cent lower on a CY basis.Meanwhile, the Nifty Smallcap 100 after a positive 9-month has managed to add-on to the gains on most occasions in the last three months shows history. This is the eighth occasion, where the index is seen holding gains in 9MCY. In the previous seven such instances, the Smallcap index extended gains on five counts.