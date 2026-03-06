Sensex, Nifty post worst weekly decline in over a year on oil surge

Domestic equity markets extended their decline on Friday, with benchmark indices logging their steepest weekly losses in over a year, as surging crude oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Sensex fell 1.37 per cent, or 1,100 points, to close at 78,918, while the Nifty 50 declined 1.27 per cent, or 315 points, to settle at 24,450. For the week, both indices dropped nearly 3 per cent — the Nifty’s worst weekly performance since February 2025 and the Sensex’s sharpest fall since December 2024. Both indices ended at their lowest levels since April last year.

The selloff was triggered by a sharp spike in global crude prices after the US–Israel conflict with Iran intensified even as it entered its seventh day, fuelling fears of a broader disruption to global energy supplies. Brent crude oil prices surged to a 20-month high of $87.7 a barrel and were set for a nearly 20 per cent weekly jump — the biggest since March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Higher oil prices are negative for India as they widen the trade deficit, stoke inflationary pressures, and strain the country’s current account and fiscal balances. Analysts warned that a sustained surge in crude prices could have significant macroeconomic implications for the country.

Sonal Desai, chief investment officer at Franklin Templeton, said the ongoing crisis once again underscores the divide between oil exporters and oil importers, with the latter in a far more vulnerable position. “Emerging market assets will likely feel the impact of a stronger dollar and potentially higher US interest rates against the backdrop of elevated oil prices,” she said, adding that risks to global growth will intensify the longer the conflict drags on. A note by DSP MF said if crude rises above $120 a barrel and India continues importing at that level through FY27, the country’s oil trade deficit could climb to $220 billion, pushing the current account deficit above 3.1 per cent of GDP. “Deficits of this kind can lead to significant currency depreciation, heightened inflation and liquidity crunch,” the fund house said.

Most sectoral indices ended in the red, with the exception of IT and chemicals, which eked out marginal gains. Market breadth remained weak, with 1,895 stocks advancing and 2,304 declining on the BSE. Banking stocks accounted for most of the losses on the Sensex and the Nifty on Friday. ICICI Bank fell 3.4 per cent, while HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India dropped more than 2 per cent each. Analysts said banks and financial stocks were under pressure on concerns that rising crude prices could push up borrowing costs and squeeze margins. Shares of oil marketing companies also extended losses amid worries that higher crude prices could hurt marketing margins. InterGlobe Aviation and Larsen & Toubro , which fell over 2 per cent each, also extended their weekly losses.