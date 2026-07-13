Sensex sheds 712pts intraday, Nifty at 24k amid West Asia woes: Key reasons

Benchmark equity indices opened with a gap-down, tracking weak global cues amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. At 9:40 AM, the Sensex was down 447 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 77,119, and the Nifty was down 132 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 24,071.

In the early morning deals, the Sensex made a low of 76,857.43, down 712 points, or 0.92 per cent. Likewise, the Nifty index fell 207 points, or 0.86 per cent, to touch a low of 24,000.20.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal were leading losses, down 0.93 per cent and 0.88 per cent. The Nifty IT, however, bucked the market trend to gain 0.50 per cent. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped 0.39 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively. India VIX, the fear gauge index, jumped 8 per cent to quote above 13, indicating heightened volatility in the markets in the near term. Meanwhile, the advance/decline ratio stood at 1,352/1,539, showing a negative bias, as per NSE data.

What is stock market falling today? Key reasons West Asia tensions: The US military said it has launched another round of strikes against Iran "to degrade their ability to attack commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz." VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that the back-and-forth movement in the West Asia crisis has become the new normal. "The attempt by Iran to weaponise geography has negative implications for energy importers like India. And, President Trump’s totally inconsistent stand vis-a-vis Iran has rendered stability a thing of the past. We don’t know how this crisis will pan out," he said.

Oil prices rise: Crude oil prices advanced after fresh exchanges between the US and Iran, while uncertainty persisted over the status of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures climbed $2.34, or 3.08 per cent, to $78.35, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.21, or 3.09 per cent, to $73.62 a barrel. From the market perspective, particularly for India, Vijayakumar said that the price of crude is the crucial factor. There is no panic in the oil market like in March. As long as Brent trades below $90, the market won’t be impacted significantly. "But if Brent shoots up to above $90, there can be a significant correction in the market. So, watch out for the price of crude."

Rupee weakens: The rupee depreciated 37 paise to 95.70 against the US dollar as the greenback gained strength and crude oil prices surged on intensifying tensions in West Asia. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against six major currencies, remained strong for the second successive day, trading around 101.10. Bong yields: Prices of US government bonds fell for the second week in a row, sending yields to their highest levels since mid-May amid persistent concerns about inflation and interest rates, said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities. The 10-year Treasury yield finished the week at 4.56 per cent, up from 4.37 per cent a couple of weeks earlier. The 30-year Treasury ended at 5.06 per cent, up from 4.87 per cent two weeks earlier.

Asian markets fall: Asian markets traded firmly lower as geopolitical tensions and supply-chain concerns weighed on investor sentiment. At last check, South Korea's Kospi was leading the losses, plunging 7 per cent, followed by Japan's Nikkei 225, which slipped 1.1 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded lower by 0.31 per cent. Nifty technical view: Sachin Gupta, VP – research, technical research, at Choice Broking, said that the immediate hurdle for the Nifty remains near the 24,400 level, which coincides with the 200-day EMA and remains a critical resistance zone. A decisive move above this level could trigger a fresh leg of the rally towards 24,600–24,800. On the downside, 24,000 is expected to act as immediate support, followed by the crucial 23,800 level. A sustained breach below 23,800 could increase the probability of a broader consolidation phase.