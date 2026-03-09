Sensex stocks: HDFC Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, IndiGo, Trent hit 52-week lows

Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements, DLF, Dixon Technologies, Gail (India), Indian Hotels Company, Shree Cement, REC, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Wipro, Suzlon Energy, Coforge and Info Edge (India) were the notable stocks from the BSE 100 index that also hit their respective 52-week lows.

Indian equity markets fell on Monday as the conflict in West Asia, triggered by the ongoing US and Israeli attacks on Iran, expanded to regions including Cyprus, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Azerbaijan. Market sentiment has further weakened by the continued surge in crude oil prices amid the intense military operations across the Gulf region, forcing oil producers to cut their oil production due to pile up of investories.

Kuwait, for instance, has announced precautionary production cuts while major oil supply remains curtailed due to uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude prices have increased from $66/barrel to $108.5/barrel in one week due to the uncertainty in West Asia, marking a steep rise of more than 50 per cent, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Oil prices eclipsed $100 per barrel for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years on Sunday as the Iran war hindered production and shipping in the West Asia.

"With a sharp surge in brent crude prices as well as rise in logistics costs due to disruption around the key shipping routes, tyre players, paint players, oil marketing companies, gulf heavy capital good players, tile companies, chemical space and 2W export players are under pressure," the brokerage said.

Crude-linked derivatives are one of the key inputs in paints, which constitutes to around 20-25 per cent of the overall input cost of the paint companies, and 10-15 per cent for the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

If the crude price remains above $100/barrel for more than a month, it will add significant pressure to the margins of paint as well as FMCG companies.