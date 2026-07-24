Sensex tanks 870 pts intraday, Nifty at 23650: Why is market falling today?

Stock market crash today: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened gap down on Friday, as oil prices stormed back above $100 a barrel amid an intensifying conflict in West Asia, rattling bond markets and reviving fears of a fresh inflation shock. The Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened gap down on Friday, as oil prices stormed back above $100 a barrel amid an intensifying conflict in West Asia, rattling bond markets and reviving fears of a fresh inflation shock. The BSE Sensex index touched a low of 75,488.91, down 873 points or 1.1 per cent, while the Nifty 50 slipped 261 points, or 1.1 per cent to make a low of 23,608 in early morning deals.

Analysts said that the total uncertainty and high volatility in markets continue without any signs of immediate respite.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that the attack on Saudi tankers by the Iran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea is the main reason for the recent sharp spike in oil prices. Rupee too has been impacted, and with the domestic currency weakening again, FPIs who had turned buyers on many days this month have again shifted to the sell mode.

As of 9:40 AM, the Sensex was down 750 points or 0.98 per cent at 75,645. The NSE Nifty index traded at 25,650, down 219 points or 0.92 per cent. On the sectoral front, only Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG traded in the green, with marginal gains. The Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty fell more than 1 per cent each. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 fell nearly 1 per cent each. The advance-decline ratio on the NSE tilted sharply towards the bears, with only 554 gainers versus nearly 2,300 losers.

Stock market crash today: Key reasons Oil prices: Oil prices have once again crossed $100 mark amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Notably, Houthi forces struck Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, opening a new front alongside ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude topped $100 a barrel for the first time since late May. Crude is now up sharply both on the month and Y-T-D. At last check, Brent crude traded at $100.85 a barrel, up 0.12 per cent after surging 7 per cent overnight. WTI was quoted at $91 per barrel. "The continued US strikes on Iran and collapsing ceasefire hopes reignite fears of persistent inflation," Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, said. Trump tariffs add to woes: The Trump administration has imposed a 10 per cent tariff on goods imported from India and 16 other countries as part of its efforts to combat the use of forced labour in the production of such items.

Treasury yield rises: The 10-year Treasury yield surged to its highest level in more than a year, trading between 4.67 per cent and 4.71 per cent. Devarsh said that rising energy costs and a stronger-than-expected labour market fuelled concern that the Federal Reserve will hold off on easing policy. "The spike in the US 10-year yield to 4.7 per cent is negative for equity markets globally. This is a near-term risk," Vijayakumar added. Rupee: The rupee declined 6 paise to open at 96.63 against US dollar on Friday as heightened hostilities in West Asia kept global crude oil prices elevated. Devarsh said that deepening geopolitical tensions, persistent foreign outflows from domestic equities and strong dollar demand from importers continue to create structural pressure on the Indian rupee and equity markets.

Asian markets: Asian shares fell as fresh West Asia tensions rattled the markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 2.8 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI lost nearly 6 per cent. The Hang Seng index slipped 1.3 per cent. US markets fall: Major US stock benchmarks fell sharply as heavy losses in technology shares dragged the broader market lower. The Nasdaq dropped 2.2 per cent, leading the decline, while the S&P 500 retreated 1.2 per cent and the Dow Jones shed 0.97 per cent. Devarsh Vakil said that investors grew increasingly uneasy about elevated capital spending among technology giants with no clear near-term payoff.

Alphabet shares slid 7 per cent to log the steepest one-day decline since May 7, 2025, after the company raised its full-year capital expenditure guidance to roughly $200 billion. Tesla tumbled nearly 15 per cent, its worst session since March 10, 2025, after a second-quarter earnings miss revealed negative free cash flow. Nifty technical view: Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities, said that Nifty on Thursday formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, and on the intraday charts, it is maintaining a lower top formation, which supports further weakness from current levels. A weak structure may remain in place as long as the market trades below the 24,000. On the downside, the market could slide towards 23,650-23550. On the other hand, above 24,000, sentiment could change. After this level, it could retrace towards 24,050-24,100.