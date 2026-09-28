The Indian benchmark indices witnessed a sharp selloff on Monday after posting its longest weekly losing run last Friday since 2020. Higher crude oil prices and a spike in global bond yields following US President Donald Trump's rejection of Iran’s latest proposal dampened investor sentiment.

BSE barometer Sensex declined as much as 1,040 points or 1.40 per cent to 72,921.75, while NSE benchmark Nifty 50 lost 307 points or 1.32 per cent to 22,833.80. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies declined by ₹5.82 trillion to ₹476.06 trillion from ₹481.88 trillion on Friday.

All sectoral indices traded in the red in early trade. Broader markets also faced intense selling pressure as both midcap and smallcap indices were down 1 per cent each.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates "Brent crude at $106 and the US 10-year yield at 5.2% are strong headwinds that are weighing on markets. FPIs, after turning buyers in July and August, have again turned sellers in September. This scenario will keep the market under pressure in the near term," said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments. What's driving the stock market lower? Here are key factors that are weighing on the Indian stock market today: 1. West Asia war worries US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting, while Iran insisted that only diplomacy can solve its conflict with the United States and Israel. This had a ripple effect on global equity, oil and bond markets today.

Most Asian markets traded with losses, with South Korea falling 2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei shedding 0.10 per cent. Chinese markets were also down over 1 per cent. 2. Oil jumps 2% Worries over supply concerns amid lack of a resolution to the West Asia crisis kept oil prices elevated. Higher crude prices threaten to drive inflation and the current account deficit higher for India as it remains the world's third-largest oil importer. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Brent crude futures rallied 2.2 per cent to $106.6 a barrel, and US WTI crude jumped 1.45 per cent to $93.76 a barrel.

3. Bond yields spike A selloff in bond markets resumed amid a spike in oil prices and intensifying inflation concerns. As per a Bloomberg report, yields on rate-sensitive US two-year bonds rose five basis points to 4.90 per cent while the 10-year yield climbed four basis points to 5.20 per cent. Higher yields dim the appeal of riskier emerging markets, such as India. 4. FPI resume selling spree After remaining net buyers in July and August, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned sellers this month and offloaded stocks worth ₹17,131 crore, taking the year-to-date selling to ₹2.41 trillion, according to NSDL data. "From the market perspective an important trend is that even though FPIs are sellers in large-caps, they continue to buy mid-and small-caps despite their elevated valuations. The broader market is where the momentum is. This is likely to be a short-term phase," said Vijayakumar.

5. Technical outlook The technical setup remains extremely weak, with the weekly RSI offering limited support, while the broader macro backdrop continues to reinforce the bearish undertone, said Osho Krishan, chief manager - technical & derivative research, Angel One. "On the levels front, 23,000 remains the key support and a critical level for the bulls to defend. A decisive breakdown below this mark could accelerate the decline toward the 22,800-22,700 zone over the intermediate term," he cautioned. READ MORE On the upside, the bearish gap around 23,280-23,350 is expected to act as an immediate hurdle and may cap any rebound attempt, according to Krishan.