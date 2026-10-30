Sensex zooms 1,500 pts in 2 days, Nifty tops 23K: Why are bulls in charge?

Festive cheer seems to be underway on Dalal Street as the benchmark indices rallied a whopping 2 per cent during just two trading sessions, with the Nifty 50 reclaiming the 23,000 mark on Friday.

The positive momentum extended into the second day today even as the macro environment remains uncertain amid elevated crude oil prices at $117 a barrel, no end in sight to the US-Iran war, and weak global markets as AI trade worries resurface.

Building on a 905-point rise on Thursday, BSE barometer Sensex added another 592 points or 0.79 points in intraday deals to take the two-day rise to 1,497 points.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE At the same time, its NSE counterpart Nifty 50 rose to the day's high of 23,118, gaining 181 points or 0.79 per cent in intraday trade today. During the two sessions, it has rallied 1.8 per cent. What's driving optimism on Dalal Street? 1. Earnings optimism lifts sentiment The earnings for the ongoing September quarter have been healthy even though cost pressures emerged. Jefferies, in a recent note, said that the upgrade ratio is sustaining at 50 per cent plus for the ongoing quarter. Of the 105 companies the global investment bank analysed under its coverage universe, 56 per cent reported above-expectation performance. Our FY27 MSCI India earnings estimates have been upgraded by 1 ppt to 15 per cent so far during the results season; though few heavyweights are yet to report, Jefferies said.

2. AI trade unwinding lifts IT heavyweights An encouraging Q2 performance and unwinding in global artificial intelligence (AI) trade buoyed investor sentiment in favour of traditional Indian IT services companies, pushing the index to its best monthly performance in six years following a 2 per cent rise in intraday deals. As per a Business Standard analysis, Nifty IT is up 14.8 per cent so far in October and poised to see the biggest rise since July 2020. IT sector commands a significant weight in the benchmark Sensex and Nifty. READ MORE 3. Technical analysis signals strength Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, said Nifty finally broke out of the narrow 22,400–22,800 range that had capped price action over the past five sessions.