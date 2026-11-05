Sensex zooms 1600 pts intraday; India m-cap tops ₹500 trn: Key reasons

Stock market today, Sensex today: Benchmark equity indices Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices, foreign fund inflows, and the outcome of the US midterm elections.

The BSE Sensex opened on a positive note at 78,910.94, up 1,609 points, or 2.08 per cent, while the Nifty 50 surged 418 points, or 1.74 per cent, to begin the session at 24,378.05. The benchmarks extended their opening gains, with the 30-share Sensex climbing to an intraday high of 78,922, while the Nifty 50 touched 24,423.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that with tailwinds for the economy getting stronger, the bullish trend in the market is set to continue. The strongest positive for the market is the sharp 10 per cent fall in Brent crude.

"This decline is on hopes that a resolution to the US-Iran conflict is likely soon since this conflict and the consequent high crude prices contributed significantly to the Republican rout in the mid-terms," he said. As of 9:50 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading 1,576 points, or 2.04 per cent, higher at 78,884. The 50-share Nifty 50 was up 454 points, or 1.90 per cent, at 24,414. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,500, Nifty tops 24,400; market-cap increases ₹6.4 trillion Sectorally, all the indices traded in the green, with Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Cement gaining more than 2 per cent each. The broader markets also witnessed stronger participation, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices advancing around in the range of 0.9 to 1.1 per cent.

Today's rally has lifted the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies by ₹6.6 trillion to ₹501.1 trillion at the open. The all India market capitalisation stood at ₹494.4 trillion in the previous session. Sensex, Nifty rally today: Key factors Oil prices fall: Brent oil futures plunged over 10 per cent to trade below $100 a barrel following the outcome of the US midterm elections. At the last check, Brent Crude traded 0.49 per cent lower at $94.09, and WTI crude fell 0.82 per cent to $87.40. Additionally, Iran has exempted commercial ships from four countries, including India, from transit restrictions in the strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz, according to a PTI report. Brent oil futures plunged over 10 per cent to trade below $100 a barrel following the outcome of the US midterm elections. At the last check, Brent Crude traded 0.49 per cent lower at $94.09, and WTI crude fell 0.82 per cent to $87.40. Additionally, Iran has exempted commercial ships from four countries, including India, from transit restrictions in the strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz, according to a PTI report. READ MORE

"Global energy markets experienced a sharp downturn, with Brent crude prices tumbling 10 per cent to trade below the $100 per barrel mark. The extended decline in oil prices was driven by the shifting balance of congressional power and hopes for de-escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The drop in energy costs acted as a tailwind for equities," Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, said. Shift in Iran war strategy: Experts said that a Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections could usher in a quicker end to the months-long Iran conflict that upended global energy markets. US President Donald Trump, for his part, told the Financial Times he had no immediate plans to ramp up fighting in West Asia. On the other hand, Vice President JD Vance has directly attributed Republican losses to the overseas conflict. "A year after a midterm have historically been good for equities. From here, inflation, yields, the dollar and US-Iran matter more. One big overhang on the market will be behind us after this event and has historically given way to the year-end Santa rally in next 3 months," Ankita Pathak, head – global investments, Ionic Asset, said.

India-US trade talks: Experts said that Republican rout may give India greater room to negotiate a more balanced trade agreement with the US, even as President Donald Trump may intensify pressure on New Delhi to conclude a deal quickly. Richard Rossow, senior advisor and chair on India and Emerging Asia Economics at CSIS, said that the result will increase congressional scrutiny of the President’s trade policies and potentially constrain his ability to impose unilateral tariffs. Experts said that Republican rout may give India greater room to negotiate a more balanced trade agreement with the US, even as President Donald Trump may intensify pressure on New Delhi to conclude a deal quickly. Richard Rossow, senior advisor and chair on India and Emerging Asia Economics at CSIS, said that the result will increase congressional scrutiny of the President’s trade policies and potentially constrain his ability to impose unilateral tariffs. READ MORE Tanay Dalal, senior VP of economic research at Axis Bank, said that the US midterm elections appears stronger than many observers expected, with several traditionally Republican strongholds coming under pressure. One potential consequence could be a more fragmented approach to AI regulation. For India, he said that "this may be a positive development, as a less uniform regulatory environment could sustain demand for outsourced technology and business services exports.”

FII activity: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have bought shares worth over ₹17,000 crore in the first three sessions of this week (₹3,114.68 crore on Monday, ₹6,836.81 crore on Tuesday, ₹7,284.03 core on Wednesday), according to exchange data. "The decline in crude prices is happening when the Indian economy is showing great resilience and corporate earnings are showing significant improvement. This, and the hope that LTCGs tax may be abolished in the coming Budget, has completely changed the FII’s stance towards India," Vijayakumar said. Nifty technical: Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice president, research, Bajaj Broking, said that Nifty holding above the 24,000 levels will open fresh leg of up move towards 24,400 and 24,700 levels in the coming sessions. Only a formation of lower high and lower low in daily chart will signal a pause in the current strong rally.