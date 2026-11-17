Indian benchmark indices rallied nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, building on the solid gains already seen so far this month, helped by various tailwinds like easing crude oil prices, improving earnings growth, and strong inflows from foreign investors.

Track LIVE updates Against this backdrop, BSE Sensex rallied 791 points or 0.96 per cent in intraday trading to hit the day's high of 82,897.49. The Nifty index added 210 points or 0.83 per cent to 25,501.35.

ALSO READ: M&M, Airtel, TechM, HDFC Bank lead Nifty's 3100 pts rally; more steam left? So far this month, Sensex and Nifty are higher by over 11 per cent each. If the ongoing momentum sustains, indices could reach hit their respective all-time highs as they remain less than 4 per cent below peak levels.

Banks were the top index contributors today, with ICICI Bank leading the charge, followed by Axis Bank, L&T, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). A positive trend was visible in the broader market as Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.40 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 added 0.15 per cent. What is driving the market higher? Here are the key factors behind the stock market rise today: 1. Oil prices ease The easing crude oil prices have strengthened India's macro picture, which is getting reflected in a stronger rupee and foreign investor buying. In Tuesday's trade, Brent oil prices slipped below $92 a barrel amid expectations of a supply surplus, fuelled by recovering West Asia exports.

READ MORE According to a recent note by Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Brent could end 2027 at around $78 with a broader range of $75-85 amid supply glut expectations. 2. FPIs return in full force After selling relentlessly almost all through the year, FPIs have returned with full force on Dalal Street. They have bought ₹89,856 crore worth of Indian stocks in November so far, shows NSDL data, the highest in a month this year. "This complete dramatic reversal of the FPI flows aided by impressive earnings growth as reflected in the Q2 results will impart resilience to the Indian market despite the turmoil in global markets," said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

3. Earnings momentum remains strong India Inc has posted a record performance in Q2 FY27, with widespread outperformance across key earnings aggregates. A Business Standard analysis showed that listed companies reported record high net profits of ₹4.92 trillion in Q2 FY27, up 29.8 per cent from around ₹3.8 trillion in Q2 FY26 and around ₹4.57 trillion in Q1FY27. 4. Winding down of AI trade ALSO READ: Nifty Bank hits record high above 62,300; analysts see room for more gains The continuing winding down of the AI trade in the US is impacting other markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. This, again, is a blessing in disguise for India, said Vijayakumar, given its limited exposure to AI-related stocks.