September demat additions fall 11.5% to 2.89 million after August's surge

September's new demat account additions slowed by 11.5 per cent to 2.89 million, moderating August’s boom, with monthly additions similar to July’s.

The slowdown ended a five-month rally of rising additions that began after March, when 2.15 million accounts were opened, the lowest in a year. The additions took the total number of demat accounts to 240.6 million, according to data from depositories NSDL and CDSL. August had seen 3.27 million accounts opened, the highest in seven months, after January's 3.72 million.

Compared with a year ago, additions were up 17.6 per cent from the 2.46 million accounts opened in September 2025. The total account base has grown 16.2 per cent over the same period. The monthly additions remain well below the peak of 4.79 million recorded in September 2024.

“Every week, on average, almost 7 lakh new investors enter capital markets for the first time. There is significant fluctuations in monthly numbers, but fact is, the absolute number of additions to capital markets remain robust over 2 million every month,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research. For the July–September quarter, 9.04 million accounts were added, up 28.6 per cent from 7.03 million in April–June and 14.2 per cent from 7.92 million a year ago. This was the highest quarterly tally since October–December 2024, when 9.88 million accounts were added. CDSL continued to account for the bulk of new accounts. It added 2.41 million in September, against 0.48 million at NSDL, and now holds 193.4 million accounts, or about 80 per cent of the total.