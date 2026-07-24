Shadowfax shares crash 7% on block deal buzz; Flipkart among likely sellers

Shares of Shadowfax Technologies tumbled as much as 7 per cent in Friday's trading session amid reports of a large deal in the counter by Fidelity-backed Eight Roads Ventures, Walmart-owned Flipkart Internet, and IMM India Fund.

The stake sale coincides with the expiry of the six-month lock-in period for major pre-IPO investors after the company listed in the Indian stock market in January this year.

Shadowfax Technologies' share price hit a low of ₹203.85 on the BSE, down 6.7 per cent against the last closing price of ₹218.55 apiece. The trading volume remained high. As of 11.11 AM, 156.95 million shares of the company had changed hands, according to data available on exchanges.

The newly-listed stock had recouped some losses and was last trading 3.9 per cent lower at ₹210.10. Several media reports suggested around 9.3 crore shares, or 16.2 per cent equity, of Shadowfax Technologies changed hands at an average price of ₹206 apiece. Business Standard could not independently verify this report. The block and bulk deal data is available on the exchanges post stock market hours. Also Read | IndiGo sheds 3% on ₹238-cr Q1 loss, but brokerages stay bullish Eight Roads, named among one of the sellers participating in the reported block deal, held a 9.50 per cent stake in Shadowfax as of the June quarter. Meanwhile, Flipkart Internet owned a 7.29 per cent stake. IMM India's name was not present among the top shareholders' list, suggesting a holding below 1 per cent.Also Read |

Logistics startup Shadowfax Technologies had debuted on June 28 on Dalal Street at ₹112.6, a 9 per cent discount to the issue price of ₹124. However, in a short span of six months, it has almost doubled investors' money, touching a peak of ₹241.55 earlier this month on July 7. Shadowfax Technologies Q1 results For the March quarter, Shadowfax Technologies had posted a solid 563 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in profit to ₹56 crore, the highest in company history. It was backed by a sharp revenue increase of 73.6 per cent to ₹1,237 crore. The company delivered 22.6 crore orders combined in express parcel and hyperlocal with a shipment growth of 100.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent sequentially.