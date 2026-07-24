Shadowfax shares crash 7% on block deal buzz; Flipkart among likely sellers
The stake sale in Shadowfax coincides with the expiry of the six-month lock-in period for major pre-IPO investors after the company listed in the Indian stock market in January this year.SI Reporter New Delhi
Shares of Shadowfax Technologies tumbled as much as 7 per cent in Friday's trading session amid reports of a large deal in the counter by Fidelity-backed Eight Roads Ventures, Walmart-owned Flipkart Internet, and IMM India Fund.
The stake sale coincides with the expiry of the six-month lock-in period for major pre-IPO investors after the company listed in the Indian stock market in January this year.
Shadowfax Technologies' share price
hit a low of ₹203.85 on the BSE, down 6.7 per cent against the last closing price of ₹218.55 apiece. The trading volume remained high. As of 11.11 AM, 156.95 million shares of the company had changed hands, according to data available on exchanges.
The newly-listed stock had recouped some losses and was last trading 3.9 per cent lower at ₹210.10.
Several media reports suggested around 9.3 crore shares, or 16.2 per cent equity, of Shadowfax Technologies changed hands at an average price of ₹206 apiece. Business Standard could not independently verify this report. The block and bulk deal data is available on the exchanges post stock market hours.
Eight Roads, named among one of the sellers participating in the reported block deal, held a 9.50 per cent stake in Shadowfax as of the June quarter. Meanwhile, Flipkart Internet owned a 7.29 per cent stake. IMM India's name was not present among the top shareholders' list, suggesting a holding below 1 per cent.
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Logistics startup Shadowfax Technologies had debuted on June 28 on Dalal Street at ₹112.6, a 9 per cent discount to the issue price of ₹124. However, in a short span of six months, it has almost doubled investors' money, touching a peak of ₹241.55 earlier this month on July 7.
Shadowfax Technologies Q1 results
For the March quarter, Shadowfax Technologies had posted a solid 563 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in profit to ₹56 crore, the highest in company history. It was backed by a sharp revenue increase of 73.6 per cent to ₹1,237 crore.
The company delivered 22.6 crore orders combined in express parcel and hyperlocal with a shipment growth of 100.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent sequentially.
The adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹58 crore, up 1,051 per cent Y-o-Y on the account of strong operating leverage and efficiency gains.