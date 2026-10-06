Shah Investor's Home share price: Shah Investor's Home made a tepid debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, missing expectations, as its shares listed at just a 2 per cent premium against the : Shah Investor's Home made a tepid debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, missing expectations, as its shares listed at just a 2 per cent premium against the initial public offer (IPO) price of ₹167.

Shah Investor's Home shares opened at ₹171 on both BSE and NSE, a premium of 2.40 per cent against the offer price.

Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for Shah Investor's Home was 10.18 per cent, with the debut seen at a price of ₹184.

Dr Ravi Singh, chief research officer from Master Capital Services, said that in the near term, investors may assess the company’s potential to maintain revenue and profit growth while maintaining healthy operating margins and increasing its client and business base. The stock may attract more investor interest if the upcoming results show consistent growth in revenue and profitability, margin expansion and steady cash generation from operations, he said.

Shah Investor's Home IPO details The ₹90.17 crore Shah Investor's Home IPO was open for bidding from September 28 to September 30. The price band for the offer was set at ₹159 to ₹167 apiece. The offer was entirely a fresh issue of shares, with no offer for sale component. The proceeds from the share sale are proposed to be used for funding working capital needs of the company along with general corporate purposes. The IPO had garnered a substantial response from investors as it was booked 38.12 times during the three-day bidding process. Data available on NSE shows that Shah Investor's Home IPO received bids for 144.06 million shares as against 3.77 million shares on offer.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tops 22,600; Nifty Chemical rises over 1% The retail investor quota was subscribed 19.26 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 95.54 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was booked 28.05 times. Shah Investor’s Home Limited is a retail broking company providing a range of financial services, with over three decades of experience in the securities market. It offers equity and derivatives brokerage services, including IPOs and securities trading for retail investors. As of March 31, 2026, Shah Investors had serviced over 1,00,000 demat accounts and more than 38,000 active clients, supported by over 181 authorised persons and 11 branches across key cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra.