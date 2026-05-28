Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed today, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakri Id. Trading and settlement on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including the equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, will remain suspended for the day. Normal market activity will resume on Friday, May 29, 2026. The next stock market holiday after this will be on June 26, 2026, for Muharram.

Stock market holiday list for 2026

Date Day Holiday May 28 Thursday Bakri Id Jun 26 Friday Muharram Sept 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Oct 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Oct 20 Tuesday Dussehra Nov 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada Nov 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Dec 25 Friday Christmas

Source: BSE Commodity markets The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, but trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain shut for the entire day. Standard trading hours On regular trading days, Indian equity markets operate from Monday to Friday between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM, with the pre-open session running from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. Stock Market recap: Indian benchmark indices-- Nifty50 and Sensex settled marginally lower on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in banking and financial stocks, as investors remained cautious amid an uncertain geopolitical environment surrounding the US-Iran situation.

At close, the Nifty50 slipped 6.55 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 23,907.15, while the Sensex declined 141.90 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 75,867.80. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), HDFC Bank, and HDFC Life Insurance were among the top losers on the Nifty50. The broader market held up better, with the Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices gaining 0.42 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively. Sectorally, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Private Bank underperformed, while Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Auto outperformed. Sentiment remained fragile after the US carried out strikes in southern Iran on Tuesday — even as Washington maintained that negotiations were ongoing and a deal remained achievable. The development highlighted the precarious nature of the ceasefire and kept investors on edge through the session.

Global market update Asian markets traded lower on Thursday as investors weighed mixed signals from the US-Iran negotiations, with a fragile ceasefire keeping sentiment cautious. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a measured tone, saying talks with Iran had made some progress and that Washington would give the diplomatic route every chance to succeed. However, US President Donald Trump drew a firm line, stating that Iran would not be permitted to control the Strait of Hormuz as part of any deal. Adding to the uncertainty, reports emerged that Tehran had committed to restoring commercial traffic through the Strait to pre-war levels within one month of reaching an agreement. The White House, however, swiftly dismissed the report of a memorandum of understanding as a fabrication — underscoring the fragile and contested nature of the negotiations.