Share of active foreign firms drops to 62% from 70% in FY19, shows data

Only five of the 52 new foreign companies registered in the first three quarters of FY26, for which sectoral data is available, are in manufacturing — a sector widely seen as a major job creator. Community, social and personal services accounted for 32. Insurance accounted for seven and business services for two. There was one company each from sectors related to finance, transport, electricity, gas, and water.

Changes in corporate structure may account for some of the decline. Foreign companies prefer to start operations through branches or liaison offices in India, which may reflect in the higher number of foreign company registrations, according to Akshat Pande, managing partner at legal firm Alpha Partners, which advises foreign and domestic corporations. They often choose to set up through a direct subsidiary once operations mature. The higher registrations may reflect increased interest from more foreign players even as the lower active numbers may be indicative of existing ones choosing to act through a direct subsidiary, according to Pande.