Shares of NSE surge to all-time high, market capitalisation crosses ₹5 trn

Shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) reached all time high on Monday of ₹2,074 apiece, later settling at ₹2,070 with around 4 per cent gain. The shares of the stock exchange also reached its highest market capitalisation of ₹5.12 trillion — making it the tenth largest in terms of mcap, surpassing LIC India. The bourse had made its debut on the BSE on September 24. The surge comes on back of “buy” initiation from several brokerages. Nuvama Institutional Equities and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have initiated coverage on the NSE with “buy” ratings, setting targets of ₹2,220 and ₹2,300 respectively. Nuvama calls liquidity NSE’s moat, citing about 93 per cent of cash turnover, and expects its index options premium share to stabilise near 68 per cent. Motilal Oswal expects options volumes to recover after revised closing auction session rules take effect on December 7, and forecasts 13 per cent annual profit growth through FY29.

Sathe moves SAT against Sebi’s ₹614 cr disgorgement Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy has moved Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) final order issued on October 23, 2026 — directing disgorgement of ₹546.17 crore, along with interest of ₹67.87 crore. A counsel appearing for Avadhut Sathe mentioned the matter in the tribunal on Monday seeking urgent hearing on Tuesday. Bankex futures get nod for sale to US investors BSE on Monday said the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the offer and sale of its Bankex index futures in the United States, making it the first Indian sectoral index futures contract