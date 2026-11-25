The sharp rally in Indian equities in November has made the market's risk-reward proposition less favourable, even as domestic fundamentals remain supportive, according to Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).

The Indian equity markets have surged 10 per cent so far in November as foreign investors returned to Dalal Street with full force, ploughing in a record ₹1.3 trillion in this month so far.

Therefore, even as KIE remains 'constructive' on the Indian stock market, it doesn't rule out highly volatility. "We expect increased volatility in the near term, linked to global investment sentiment," the brokerage said.

It noted that Indian market would have to contend with the sharper fall in other DM and EM markets in the past month, the sharp deterioration in global risk sentiment and/or possible resurgence of ‘AI trade’.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The brokerage said the reversal in global markets over the past one-and-a-half months could have been triggered by several concerns, including questions around chipmakers' earnings, the pace of AI adoption, the total addressable market for large language models, the sustainability of AI-related capital expenditure and stretched valuations. While concerns around the pace of AI adoption and data centre investments could be weighing on global sentiment, KIE believes these developments are unlikely to have a meaningful direct impact on India. Any spill over to domestic equities would largely be through the sentiment perspective, and factors like earnings and oil will be bigger determinants.

"We expect market returns to be largely driven by crude prices in the near term, and earnings in the medium term. The sharp run-up in the market and stocks across ‘consumption’ sectors in the past week would suggest that the market is already factoring in lower crude oil prices and higher margins in FY2028," said the brokerage. It added that both would play out on improved crude supply-demand balance in CY2027, increased crude oil supply from the West Asia and Iran’s weak economy amid low oil production forcing it to seek a peace deal but note tail risks from a re-escalation in the Iran-US war.