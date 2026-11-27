Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities flags that Max Healthcare has broken out of a downward-sloping trendline on November 17, and has since moved swiftly higher. "The stock is now trading comfortably above key moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to rise, indicating strong bullish momentum. The Average Directional Index (ADX), which had dipped below the 20-mark, has rebounded sharply, signalling strengthening trend momentum," Shah explains. Going ahead, the analyst expects the bullish bias to sustain as long as the stock holds above ₹1,040–1,030 support zone. IDFC First Bank Current Market Price: ₹88.15 IDFC First Bank is approaching its major resistance zone of ₹87–90 on the daily timeframe, notes Shah. The Directional Index (DI) lines have widened, with DI+ positioned significantly above DI− in the ADX indicator, indicating strong bullish dominance. The moving averages and MACD are sloping upwards, reflecting robust underlying momentum, the analyst explains. ALSO READ | IDFC First Bank gains 3% in subdued market; nears 52-week high The analyst expects IDFC First Bank to sustain the bullish bias as long it trades above ₹83–82 zone. UNO Minda Current Market Price: ₹1,386 Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities flags that Max Healthcare has broken out of a downward-sloping trendline on November 17, and has since moved swiftly higher."The stock is now trading comfortably above key moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to rise, indicating strong bullish momentum. The Average Directional Index (ADX), which had dipped below the 20-mark, has rebounded sharply, signalling strengthening trend momentum," Shah explains.Going ahead, the analyst expects the bullish bias to sustain as long as the stock holds above ₹1,040–1,030 support zone.Current Market Price: ₹88.15IDFC First Bank is approaching its major resistance zone of ₹87–90 on the daily timeframe, notes Shah.The Directional Index (DI) lines have widened, with DI+ positioned significantly above DI− in the ADX indicator, indicating strong bullish dominance. The moving averages and MACD are sloping upwards, reflecting robust underlying momentum, the analyst explains.The analyst expects IDFC First Bank to sustain the bullish bias as long it trades above ₹83–82 zone.Current Market Price: ₹1,386

UNO Minda has been consolidating in the ₹1,410–1,335 range since November 11. This consolidation follows a strong rally from the lows of ₹1,030 recorded on October 23 and appears to be a healthy phase of profit booking, says Shah. The rising ADX indicates strong trend momentum, while the MACD line recently crossed above the signal line on the weekly chart, accompanied by rising green histogram bars, reflecting improving bullish momentum despite the ongoing consolidation. Shah says that a decisive breakout above the upper end of the range could pave the way for a continuation of the uptrend. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Current Market Price: ₹1,451 UNO Minda has been consolidating in the ₹1,410–1,335 range since November 11. This consolidation follows a strong rally from the lows of ₹1,030 recorded on October 23 and appears to be a healthy phase of profit booking, says Shah.The rising ADX indicates strong trend momentum, while the MACD line recently crossed above the signal line on the weekly chart, accompanied by rising green histogram bars, reflecting improving bullish momentum despite the ongoing consolidation.Shah says that a decisive breakout above the upper end of the range could pave the way for a continuation of the uptrend.Current Market Price: ₹1,451

Deepak Fertilisers recently broke out of a downward-sloping trendline on the daily chart, and the stock is trading above key short- and long-term moving averages, Shah highlights. Additionally, the RSI has recently broken out of a downward-sloping trendline on the weekly chart, suggesting that bullish momentum is gradually building up. Shah sees ₹1,360–1,350 as the immediate support zone, while the ₹1,490–1,500 range as the near-term resistance zone. The analyst believes that a decisive breakout above ₹1,500 could trigger a further extension of the up move. Deepak Fertilisers recently broke out of a downward-sloping trendline on the daily chart, and the stock is trading above key short- and long-term moving averages, Shah highlights.Additionally, the RSI has recently broken out of a downward-sloping trendline on the weekly chart, suggesting that bullish momentum is gradually building up.Shah sees ₹1,360–1,350 as the immediate support zone, while the ₹1,490–1,500 range as the near-term resistance zone. The analyst believes that a decisive breakout above ₹1,500 could trigger a further extension of the up move.