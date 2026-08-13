Sharper divergence in benchmark index closing levels on Sensex expiry day

The divergence between the benchmark Sensex and Nifty returned on Thursday, the expiry day for Sensex weekly contracts. As of 3:15 pm, the benchmark Nifty was down 0.34 per cent, and the Sensex was down 0.13 per cent.

The Nifty ended Thursday’s session at 24,396, a decline of 40 points or 0.16 per cent, while the Sensex ended the session at 78,080, a gain of 114 points or 0.15 per cent. The divergence between the two benchmarks stood at 0.31 percentage points.

The divergence was negligible in the last three days. Even on Tuesday, during Nifty expiry, the divergence was 0.04 percentage points. Since the closing auction system (CAS) was introduced, the divergence between the two benchmarks has been, on average, 0.29 percentage points.

The divergence was sharper in some Nifty stocks. For example, Bajaj Auto ended at Rs 11,730 on the BSE and Rs 11,661 on the NSE, a difference of Rs 69. Similarly, in UltraTech Cement, the difference in closing prices on the two exchanges came to Rs 44, while in Trent, the difference was Rs 24. “The divergence becomes more visible when buy-side activity increases. Today, what changed was simply a few additional crores of buying in the cash market across both the BSE and NSE. SEBI has been encouraging brokers to display cash-market values more prominently on their platforms in the hope that liquidity and participation will improve. But until participation deepens, this liquidity issue is likely to persist and continue creating challenges for traders,” said a senior official of a brokerage on the condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the market regulator is holding regular meetings with stockbrokers; the most recent one was on Thursday. Sources said the regulator urged brokers to update their systems while also taking suggestions from them to improve the CAS framework and participation. A day earlier, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, speaking on the sidelines of a global commodity conclave, stated that most top brokers have started showing indicative prices. Those on the qualified stock broker list who haven’t yet implemented it are expected to provide the same to their clients by August 14. The chairman added that mutual funds’ participation in the CAS has surged from 5-7 per cent to almost 20-25 per cent now. He added that participation from proprietary traders is seen more around the expiry dates.