Shining bright! Gold, silver ETFs rise 2-3% as oil fall eclipses Fed hike

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) gained up to 3 per cent in intraday deals on Friday, in line with the rise seen in the precious metals as investors overlooked the US Federal Reserve's rate hike and cheered the decline in crude oil prices.

On MCX, gold futures rose ₹690 or 0.44 per cent to ₹154,978 per 10 grams, while the silver futures gained ₹2,145 or 0.90 per cent to ₹240,350 per kilogram. READ MORE

Meanwhile, in the oil market, Analysts believe the bullion rose as the US Fed rate hike is largely discounted by the market. Meanwhile, a fall in oil prices for the third straight day softened inflation concerns. The Fed raised rates by 25 bps for the first time in three years on Wednesday. Higher rates dent the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets such as gold and silver.Meanwhile, in the oil market, Brent crude futures fell 0.75 per cent to $104 a barrel amid easing concerns over Saudi supply disruptions.

"The 2-3 per cent rise in gold and silver ETFs today is largely a reflection of the underlying move in bullion rather than a change in ETF fundamentals," said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS. Against this backdrop, silver ETFs emerged as the biggest beneficiaries, with Kotak Silver ETF, Tata Silver ETF, UTI Silver ETF, DSP Silver ETF, Zerodha Silver ETF, HDFC Silver ETF and Bandhan Silver ETF rising over 3 per cent each. Quant Silver ETF, 360 One Silver ETF, Edelweiss Silver ETF, Angel One Silver ETF, Motilal Silver ETF and Axis Silver ETF gained over 2.5 per cent each.

Meanwhile, among gold ETFs, Axis Mutual Fund ETF, Choice Gold ETF, Angel One Gold ETF and others such as Zerodha Gold ETF and Nippon India ETF Gold BeEs gained nearly 2 per cent each. Commenting on the outlook, Dasani said that while the Fed rate hike is a near-term headwind for precious metals, it does not necessarily break the broader gold and silver cycle. "Gold continues to have a credible role as a hedge against geopolitical and macro uncertainty. Silver is the higher-beta expression of that trade, with industrial demand adding another layer to the cycle," according to the expert. This, he believes, signals stronger upside participation when precious metals rally, but also sharper corrections when liquidity tightens.