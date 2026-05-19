GE Shipping, Seamech share price

Shares of shipping companies, incuding Great Eastern Shipping Company (GESCO), and Seamec, hit their respective new highs on Tuesday, surging by up to 14 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade, on strong earnings.

Among individual stocks, Seamec share price surged 14 per cent to ₹1,707.55 in the intraday deal, while share price of GE Shipping soared 6 per cent to ₹1,798. In the past three trading days, GE Shipping stock has rallied 21 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 75,632 at 10:36 AM.

Thus far in calendar year 2026, GESCO (up 59 per cent), and Shipping Corporation of India and Seamec (up 51 per cent each) have outperformed the market by zooming over 50 per cent as against 11.2 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

What's driving shipping stocks? GESCO is the largest private sector shipping company in India. The company operates two main businesses tankers and dry bulk carriers wherein it owns and operates 40 vessels (26 tankers and 14 dry bulk carriers) with a combined capacity of 3.203 million dead weight tonnage as on January 30, 2026. In the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), GESCO reported its highest-ever reported consolidated net profit at ₹1,044 crore, against ₹363 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda jumped 78.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹1,287 crore, while revenue grew 35 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹1,857 crore. During Q4FY26, GESCO said bulk carrier earnings were significantly higher Y-o-Y across all segments. Capesize earnings rose by 77 per cent Y-o-Y, while Kamsarmax and Supramax earnings grew Y-o-Y by 60 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

Iron ore trade witnessed robust growth of 4 per cent Y-o-Y during Q4FY26 as lower seasonal weather disruptions improved supply from Australia and Brazil. Import demand was driven by continued stockpiling of iron ore by China. READ | Puravankara zooms 17% on Q4 profit turnaround; revenue up 177% YoY Global dirty trade volumes, however, dropped by 2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26 primarily led by 15 per cent Y-o-Y volume drop in March 2026 due to the conflict in Middle East. Middle East dirty exports dropped by ~10mbpd in March 2026 (50 per cent drop vs February 2026) due to closure of Strait of Hormuz, GESCO said.

Asset prices for Crude & Product tankers inched up 10-20 per cent Q-o-Q across age and type. The orderbook for crude and product tankers stood at 22 per cent and 19 per cent of respective fleet as on March 31, 2026, the company said. Meanwhile, Seamec reported 153 per cent Y-o-Y jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹103.7 crore in Q4FY26. The company had posted net profit of ₹41.0 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue rose 58 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹330.40 crore. Ebitda margin expanded 570 bps to 49.2 per cent from 43.5 per cent. The company also saw its highest-ever annual revenue and profitability in FY26, achieved through strong operational execution, higher fleet deployment, improved vessel utilisation, and disciplined project delivery across domestic and international markets, the company said.