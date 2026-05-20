Shivalik Bimetal shares jump 7% to hit 52-week high; up 85% from March low

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Share Price Today Shares of Shivalik Bimetal Controls were in strong demand on the bourses on Wednesday, May 20, after the iron & steel products maker reported a strong set of results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q4FY26).

Following this, the company’s share price climbed 7.52 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹680.85 per share on the BSE during intraday trade on Wednesday. The stock has surged as much as 84.71 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹368.60 per share, touched earlier this year on March 30, 2026.

Although the counter has trimmed gains partially, it continues to trade higher on the bourses. At 02:41 PM, shares of Shivalik Bimetal Controls were trading at ₹664.90 apiece, up 5 per cent from the previous close of ₹633.20 per share on the BSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 164 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 75,364 levels.

So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1 million equity shares of Shivalik Bimetal Controls, estimated to be worth nearly ₹62 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹ crore on the BSE as of May 20, 2026. Shivalik Bimetal Controls Q4FY26 results During Q4FY26, the company’s revenue from operations rose 22.80 per cent Y-o-Y on a consolidated basis to ₹162.6 crore, compared with ₹132.44 crore reported in Q4FY25, according to the exchange filing. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 23.80 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹26.13 crore in Q4FY26, from ₹21.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The PAT margin improved by 13 basis points Y-o-Y to 16.07 per cent from 15.94 per cent.