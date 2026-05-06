Shoppers Stop stock jumps 12% despite Q4 loss of ₹17 cr; revenue up 14%

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,554 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹588.75 and 52-week low was ₹275.95.

Shoppers Stop Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Shoppers Stop reported a consolidated loss of ₹17 crore, as compared to a profit of ₹2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue grew 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,210 crore from ₹1,064 crore in Q4FY25. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹193 crore, up 2 per cent from ₹188 crore in the year-ago period.

"During the quarter, we launched 9 Stores; 4 Department, 4 INTUNE and 1 HomeStop. Capital investment during the quarter was ₹25 crore," the company said in an exchange filing.