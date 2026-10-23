Shree Cement rebounds, gains over 5% from day's low post Q2 results

The company said in an exchange filing that total domestic sale volume (cement and clinker) grew by 18 per cent YoY, from 7.91 million tonnes to 9.31 million tonnes. Consolidated volumes rose 14 per cent YoY from 9.23 million tonnes to 10.52 million tonnes.Sales of premium products in India operations jumped to 28.7 per cent of total trade volume in Q2FY27 via-a-vis 21.1 per cent in Q2FY26. Consolidated per ton EBITDA, however, declined by 8 per cent YoY from ₹1,055 to ₹966 primarily due to elevated fuel prices, Shree Cement said.The company's share of green electricity in total electricity consumption stood at 65.2 per cent in Q2FY27 including of its wholly-owned subsidiaries in India which is one of the highest in the Indian cement industry.The company is consistently ramping up its green power generation capacity which currently stands at 667 MW (including of its wholly owned subsidiary in India). The company is working on new green energy projects to further increase its proportion of green power consumption, the release added.In Q2, it's step-down subsidiary in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Union Cement Company commissioned a new cement mill with a capacity of 3.0 million tonnes per annum, taking its total cement production capacity to 7.0 million tonnes per annum.Commenting on Q2 earnings, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement said, "We delivered a strong performance during the quarter, with volume growth of 18 per cent YoY, supported by deeper market penetration, enhanced customer reach and disciplined execution across our operations.