Shrimp stocks: Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods surge up to 13%; here's why

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods share prices

Shares of seafood companies Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods rallied up to 13 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

Apex Frozen Foods soared 13 per cent to ₹487 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹486.10 touched on February 13, 2026, and now trades at its highest level since August 2018. It had hit an all-time high of ₹941.40 on December 7, 2017.

Share price of Avanti Feeds hit a new peak of ₹1,544.50, surging 11 per cent in intra-day trade. The stock surpassed its earlier high of ₹1,489.25 touched on February 13, 2026.

ALSO READ: Angel One shares gain 4% on healthy Q4 show; PAT up 84% YoY, revenue 38% Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock price of Avanti Feeds has zoomed 86 per cent, and Apex Frozen Foods soared 75 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has declined 8.3 per cent during the same period. Why are Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods stocks in demand? Avanti Feeds in an exchange filing on April 13, 2026 clarified that the reason for significant increase in trading volume of the scrip, in the recent past, was not known to the company.

“There is no information/announcement (including impending announcement, which in company’s opinion may have bearing on price/volume behaviour in our company’s scrip, undisclosed to Stock Exchanges and Investors,” Avanti Feeds said on clarification on significant increase in volume. Meanwhile, Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26). Avanti Feeds posted 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹163.47 crore in Q3FY26. The healthy net profit growth was despite a modest single digit (1.3 per cent) growth in revenue from operations at ₹1,383.52 crore. In Q3FY26, Shrimp feed revenues dropped by 9.6 per cent at ₹944.2 crore. Earnings before interest (EBIT) in Q3FY26 came in at ₹223.0 crore from ₹184.5 crore YoY with strong margins at 11.80 per cent.

However, shrimp processing revenue continued to show robust growth, increasing by 37 per cent YoY to ₹439.3 crore in Q3FY26. This was primarily driven by improved average selling price realisation and favourable Fx rates, Avanti Feeds said in an investor presentation. ALSO READ: HDFC AMC jumps 5% post Q4 results; Motilal Oswal retains buy for 18% upside EBITDA margin rose to 13 per cent in Q3FY26 from 8 per cent in Q3FY25, primarily due to increase in average selling price realisation, favourable Fx rates and decrease in Ocean freight rates, the company said. The Avanti group is India's largest shrimp feed manufacturer, with an operating track record of nearly three decades in the shrimp feed industry, and a large geographical presence. The group generates around 79 per cent of its consolidated revenue from the sale of shrimp feed in the domestic market through Avanti Feeds and the remaining 21 per cent from the exports of processed shrimp through Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited. The company derives 70 per cent–75 per cent of its export revenue from the United States (US). The company has strong and long lasting collaboration with Thai Union, a multi- national company in Global Seafood Industry.

Avanti Feeds’ management in the Q3 earnings conference call said that it is a positive development to see withdrawal of 25 per cent duty imposed as a penalty for import of Russian oil. It has been a much-needed relief to the export of shrimps to the US. Further, the other 25 per cent duty has also been removed. However, the US government chose to levy imports surcharge of 10 per cent on imports. But uncertainty whether it is increasing to 15 per cent still exists, awaiting clarity. Overall, export environment is also poised to be more encouraging with the tariffs coming down and the company working on exports to other global markets, the management said.

Meanwhile, for Q3FY26, Apex Frozen Foods, reported a net profit of ₹10.09 crore, as against a net loss of ₹ 22 lakh in Q3FY25, due to lower raw material cost. Revenue from operations grew 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹264.28 crore. InCred Equities view on Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen The European Union (EU) market access is accelerating feed demand, while easing raw material prices are expanding feed margin— creating rare, high-visibility double tailwinds for Avanti Feeds’ core franchise as the shrimp cycle turns, analysts at InCred Equities said in the February 2026 agribusiness report. For Apex Frozen Foods, the IPO-funded, EU-focused processing facility is now fully operational, expanded, and largely debt-free, positioning Apex Frozen Foods to meaningfully benefit from the structural recovery in global shrimp demand, the brokerage firm said.