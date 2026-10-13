Shriram Finance share price movement

Share price of Shriram Finance moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹990 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals on value buying.

In the past month, the stock price of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) declined 10 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,153.65 on August 6, 2026.

At 02:39 PM, Shriram Finance quoted 6 per cent higher at ₹984.90, compared to a 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 6.62 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Shriam Finance stock price?

Shriram Finance is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has a significant presence in consumer finance, life insurance, general insurance, stock broking and distribution businesses. Shriram Finance is India’s second-largest NBFC by assets under management (AUM) as of June 2026 with 74 per cent of its AUM focussed on vehicle financing.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Shriram Finance stock corrected over the past month amid a combination of factors, including renewed escalation in the West Asia conflict, a sharp rebound in crude prices, elevated bond yields, and weaker-than-expected monsoons. Monsoon trends have added another layer of uncertainty, with cumulative rainfall year-to-date (YTD) 12 per cent below the long-period average and the spatial distribution of rainfall suggesting drought-like situations in certain states, including Maharashtra and Bihar. These factors could have a second-order impact on rural cash flows, agricultural activity, and transporter incomes, the brokerage said. The macro backdrop has turned more challenging, but the brokerage firm sees the current pressure as cyclical. Higher crude prices, elevated bond yields, and uneven monsoon trends could weigh on rural cash flows and transporter incomes in the near term. However, Shriram Finance’s diversified franchise, resilient asset quality, and strong underlying demand provide a cushion against these headwinds.