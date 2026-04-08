Shriram Finance rallies 11%, leads gains among Nifty50 universe; here's why

So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1.64 crore equity shares of Shriram Finance, estimated to be worth ₹1,633 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Although the NBFC counter pared some gains, it continued to trade higher. At 2:12 PM on Wednesday, Shriram Finance shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹1,028.40 per share, up 10.50 per cent from its previous close of ₹930.65 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading with gains of 848 points, or 3.67 per cent, at 23,971 levels.

Allotment of equity shares to MUFG Bank

The company informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 8, 2026, approved the allotment of 47,11,21,055 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2 each at an issue price of ₹840.93 per equity share (including a premium of ₹838.93 per equity share), aggregating to ₹3,96,17,98,28,781.15, by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis to MUFG Bank Ltd., in terms of the Investment Agreement dated December 19, 2025, executed between, among others, the company and MUFG Bank Ltd.

“The equity shares allotted to MUFG Bank Ltd. shall rank pari-passu, in all respects, with the existing equity shares of the company,” said Shriram Finance in an exchange filing.