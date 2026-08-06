Shriram Finance, Tata Capital, AU SFB among 20 BSE500 stocks hit new highs

Shriram Finance, Tata Capital , Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) from the financials space were among the 20 stocks from the BSE 500 index to hit new highs in Thursday’s trade.

Ather Energy, Craftsman Automation, Samvardhana Motherson International and TVS Motor Company from the automobiles and auto parts sector; Aster DM Quality Care, Sai Life Sciences and Neuland Laboratories from healthcare; and JSW Steel and Lloyds Metals and Energy from the metal sector also registered fresh life-time highs.

Titan Company, Radico Khaitan, Aegis Logistics, Aether Industries, Leela Palace Hotels, Navin Fluorine International and Welspun Corp were the remaining stocks that hit new highs in intra-deals on Thursday.

Among individual stocks, Navin Fluorine International surged 13 per cent to ₹8,595.05 on the BSE in intra-day deals after the company delivered a strong start to FY27, reporting robust growth across all three business verticals. Management reiterated its long-term vision of building the Advanced Materials business into a segment comparable in scale and strategic importance to the CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) business, with a focus on high-growth areas such as semiconductor manufacturing and electronics. Overall, the strong operational performance, disciplined capital allocation, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and healthy demand pipeline across businesses position the company well for sustained growth ahead, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Share price of Tata Capital hit a new high of ₹390, rallying 5 per cent in intra-day trade. The stock price of Tata Group non-banking finance company (NBFC) bounced back 32 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹296 touched on June 2, 2026. Currently, it quotes 20 per cent higher over its issue price of ₹326 per share. Tata Capital made its stock market debut on October 13, 2025. Shriram Finance hit a record high of ₹1,153.65, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. In the past one week, the NBFC stock outperformed the market by surging 12 per cent, against 1.1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

According to analysts at Axis Securities, Shriram Finance is entering the next phase of growth with multiple levers in place in the form of ample growth capital, operating leverage playing out, and portfolio expansion and diversification beyond the core used commercial vehicle (CV) segment into higher growth segments such as MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises), Gold Loans, new vehicle financing and a calibrated approach in growing personal loans. "With asset quality remaining steady and credit costs expected to stay around 2 per cent in FY27, earnings visibility remains strong despite near-term macro uncertainties around the monsoon and West Asia conflict. The company's strengthened capital position, improving funding profile and disciplined cost management should sustain superior and healthy earnings growth over the medium term, even as margins gradually normalise towards 8.5 per cent, " the brokerage said.