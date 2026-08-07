Siemens Energy zooms 12% on Q3 beat; MOFSL raises target, sees 26% upside

Siemens Energy share price: Shares of heavy electrical equipment maker Siemens Energy India rallied a whopping 12 per cent in Friday's trading session after a stellar performance for the April-June (Q3) quarter of the financial year ended September 2026.

Calling its performance an all-round beat, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) raised the target price on the counter.

Siemens Energy share price hit the day's high of ₹3,638.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 11.9 per cent against the last close of ₹3,252.20. The stock has risen 40 per cent year-to-date and remains 8 per cent higher for the month. It had listed on the bourses last year in June following a demerger from Siemens India.

As of 9.50 AM, Siemens Energy was up 8.30 per cent at ₹3,522, outperforming the Nifty 50 index that traded 0.05 per cent lower at the same time. Siemens Energy Q3 Results Siemens Energy posted a strong 68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its net profit to ₹441 crore for the third quarter of the financial year. Its revenue came in at ₹2,486 crore, up 39.3per cent Y-o-Y, driven by strong growth in both power transmission and power generation segments. Also Read | The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were higher by 72 per cent at ₹586 crore. Ebitda margin saw a sharp improvement to 23.6per cent from 19.1per cent a year ago and 20.8per cent in the March quarter.Also Read | ICICI Pru AMC's Rajat Chandak sees value in these 3 sectors

Overall order inflows were up 3per cent Y-o-Y at ₹3,400 crore, taking the total order book to ₹19300 crore, a growth of 16per cent. The company follows a September-end financial year. MOFSL on Siemens Energy Following the better-than-expected performance, MOFSL slightly revised estimates by +7per cent/-1per cent/-1per cent for FY26/27/28Eestimates to bake in 9MFY26 performance. We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 26per cent/32per cent/34per cent over FY25-28E, led by strong growth across power transmission (36per cent CAGR) and power generation (10per cent CAGR), said the brokerage. It further expects EBITDA margin of 22.5per cent/22.0per cent/22.3per cent for FY26/27/28E.