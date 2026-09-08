SIF AUM grows 5-fold in 6 months; should MF investors ride the momentum?

A new segment is rapidly gaining ground in the mutual fund market. Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) have seen their assets under management grow more than five-fold within six months of launch.

According to the Amfi-Crisil Factbook 2026, assets under management (AUM) of SIFs stood at Rs 2,010 crore in October 2025. By March 2026, this had increased to Rs 10,620 crore.

The sharp growth has raised key questions for investors. What is drawing them to this new segment? Is it only the expectation of higher returns, or do SIFs offer investment strategies that are not available in traditional mutual funds? More importantly, should mutual fund investors now consider allocating money to SIFs?

Why are investors warming up to SIFs? The rising popularity of SIFs is not driven only by expectations of higher returns. Experts said investors are looking for products that offer the regulated structure of mutual funds along with greater flexibility and advanced investment strategies. Chinmay Sathe, chief investment officer and SIF head at The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, said the growing interest in SIFs is not merely a result of demand from high networth individuals or the wealth management segment. It also reflects changing investor needs. Given the minimum investment requirement of Rs 10 lakh, wealthier and more experienced investors are naturally expected to participate in the initial phase. However, the appeal of SIFs is broader than that, he said.

Ishan Lazarus, founder and chief executive officer of 021 Trade, said SIFs were filling the gap between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS). While mutual funds allow investors to start with small amounts, PMS products have a much higher minimum investment requirement. With a ticket size of Rs 10 lakh, SIFs give investors access to strategies that are not permitted in traditional mutual funds. These include short positions through derivatives, sector rotation, active asset allocation and hedging. Sathe said Indian investors no longer wanted to limit themselves to asset allocation. They also wanted to understand where returns were coming from and how risk was being managed. SIFs provide greater flexibility within a regulated mutual fund structure, he said.

Why do hybrid strategies dominate SIFs? The SIF story is currently centred around hybrid long-short strategies. As of March 2026, hybrid strategies accounted for 76.71 per cent of total SIF AUM, while hybrid long-short strategies alone had a share of 75.48 per cent. A key reason for this is that such strategies allow investors to seek returns without being entirely dependent on market direction. “Hybrid long-short strategies take long positions in companies with strong fundamentals or attractive valuations, while short positions are taken in companies with weaker prospects to generate alpha,” Sathe said. According to him, this strategy is particularly useful in markets where there is a wide divergence in performance across companies and sectors. However, investors need to understand the additional risks linked to shorting, leverage, and changes in gross and net portfolio exposure.

Lazarus said hybrid strategies were popular also because they allow the use of equity, debt and shorting within the same structure. Since no debt-based SIF was available until June 2026, hybrid strategies became an important option even for investors seeking debt exposure. Is the rapid growth sustainable? Experts said the early surge in SIF assets should not be treated as a measure of long-term growth. The real test for the segment will be its ability to deliver consistent risk-adjusted returns and differentiated investment strategies. Lazarus said SIFs were only about 10 months old, and just 16 of the 49 asset management companies had entered the segment so far. This means nearly two-thirds of asset management companies are yet to enter the space. New fund houses, more strategies and better distribution could provide fresh growth drivers for SIFs, he said.

Sathe said the focus should now be on quality and differentiation rather than a race to launch new funds. “Investors should look beyond AUM or short-term returns. They should assess the fund’s investment process, the manager’s capability, source of alpha, liquidity and drawdown risks,” he said. Should MF investors bet on SIFs? Experts said SIFs should not be seen as a replacement for mutual funds. They should be viewed as an additional investment option within a portfolio. “SIFs deserve a place in a portfolio only when they offer an investment capability that existing investments do not provide, such as long-short strategy, tactical flexibility or a different source of alpha,” Sathe said.