SIF AUM jumps 29% to ₹17,858 cr in Jun, hybrid strategies hold 72% share

Assets under management of Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) rose 29 per cent month-on-month to ₹17,858 crore at the end of June 2026, driven by strong investor inflows into hybrid investment strategies, according to data from Amfi.

The total SIF AUM increased from ₹13,814 crore in May, while monthly inflows rose to ₹3,782 crore against ₹1,396 crore.

Markets regulator Sebi introduced the SIFs framework in February 2025 to bridge the gap between regular mutual funds and high-ticket Portfolio Management Services (PMS). SIFs target sophisticated investors through flexible hedging, derivatives, and long-short strategies.

According to ValueMetrics Mutual Fund & SIF Flow Meter, hybrid investment strategies continued to dominate the segment, accounting for 72 per cent of the total SIF AUM at ₹12,822 crore as of June 30.

Within this category, hybrid long-short funds alone managed ₹11,910 crore, representing 67 per cent of the industry's total SIF AUM. Equity-oriented investment strategies accounted for the remaining 28 per cent of the SIF AUM at ₹5,036 crore. Hybrid long-short funds attracted inflows of ₹2,043 crore during June, up from over ₹707 crore in May. Since October 2024, the strategy has garnered cumulative inflows of ₹11,568 crore, accounting for 66 per cent of total SIF inflows, the report said. Equity-oriented investment strategies received ₹1,097 crore in June, rising 68 per cent from ₹652 crore in the previous month. Cumulative inflows into the category since October 2024 stood at ₹4,938 crore, contributing 28 per cent of overall SIF inflows.

The report said cumulative inflows into SIFs have reached ₹17,407 crore since October 2024, indicating growing investor acceptance of the newly introduced investment vehicle. The broader mutual fund industry also witnessed sustained investor participation during June. The total mutual fund AUM rose to ₹82.2 trillion, while active equity and hybrid funds together attracted net inflows of around ₹36,000 crore. Active equity mutual funds recorded gross inflows of ₹67,601 crore in June, compared to ₹57,604 crore in May, while net inflows into the category stood at ₹28,973 crore. Hybrid funds, excluding arbitrage funds, received net inflows of ₹7,163 crore during the month compared to ₹4,862 crore in May.

Gold ETFs (exchange traded funds) also rebounded sharply, posting net inflows of ₹3,443 crore in June after witnessing net outflows of ₹725 crore in the previous month. Meanwhile, systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions touched a record ₹31,781 crore in June, taking SIP assets under management to ₹17.70 trillion. Outstanding SIP accounts increased to 10.52 crore, supported by strong net new registrations, reflecting continued retail participation despite market volatility. This also highlights the maturity of investors. Rather than reacting emotionally, they are increasingly using phases of improved market momentum to continue their long-term wealth creation journey, Santosh Joseph, CEO, Germinate Investor Services, said.